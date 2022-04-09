The Mediterranean diet is very balanced, even it is said to be one of the best in the world. Varied, it brings many different dishes to the table, from fish to meat, up to vegetables and carbohydrates. Obviously, however, all this is always accompanied by drinks of various kinds. There is talk of excellent wines, or some fizzy drinks. The consumption of the latter, which are nothing more than sugary drinks, in Italy, is much lower than the European average. But this does not mean that all the possible contraindications of taking orange soda, soda, coca cola and pepsi should not be known.

All effects on the organism

These types of drinks are rich in glucose, fructose and caffeine. Caffeine is a powerful stimulant which, however, in the long run would have effects on the respiratory and cardiovascular level. High blood glucose levels, on the other hand, would lead to an increased risk of diabetes. While fructose, in large quantities, could cause bloating and flatulence. Sucralose, on the other hand, is used to sweeten. Studies have shown that it could trigger headaches and sometimes even be dangerous for the immune system. So, if consumed in large quantities, these drinks would also lead to a lowering of potassium levels in the blood.

Smelly farts, headaches, muscle fatigue, and bloating could be caused by consuming these drinks

If we often feel weak, the answer could be in the excessive consumption of this type of drink. But not only. Even if we always feel excited, too energetic and in a state of fibrillation. Let’s not forget that some of them contain doses of caffeine which, as we all know, can alter not only heartbeats, but also prevent us from relaxing in moments of rest and relaxation. In addition, they could also be responsible for a swollen tummy and belly. Feeling heavy could result from the wrong intake of dyes and preservatives contained in several important amounts.

We should be careful not only to the carbonated ones, but also to the dietary ones that would not be outdone for the quantity of preservatives, dyes and sugary substances. The right rule would be to drink only 1 glass a day and, if we fall into the category of people who like them a lot, also avoid consumption for a period.

“Detoxifying” could be the solution to ensure a good functioning of the organism. Not only of the circulatory system, but also of the liver and intestines. Smelly farts, headaches, muscle fatigue and swelling would be the direct contraindications of an unhealthy diet.

