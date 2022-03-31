SMEs, a manager against the crisis: relocation creates development – Economy

Milan – The lockdown that undermines the productive activities, the volumes of the metalworking sector that are halved, the recovery and finally the new difficulties that require a change of pace in the management of personnel and the perspectives of companies to move from an emergency phase to a new strategy. To save SMEs from the unknown of a distorted market and give continuity to their future, there is nothing better than a manager. Maybe in turn looking for new stimuli in a new company, after periods of cuts and more or less incentivized exits. Keystone: Industry 4.0 and the digital turnaround.

Organizations Lombardy Confindustria, Digital Innovation Hub and Fdermanager have joined forces and elaborated an articulated project of active policies with the aim of transforming the criticalities of the restart of SMEs and the increase in unemployment into development opportunities for the Lombard production system. “Managers constitute a wealth of skills, continuous training and experience in the field with recognition of merit and assignment of planning and organizational responsibilities, which can be decisive for the development of small companies – explain Aldai Federmanager, an organization now led by Manuela Biti – . A heritage that cannot be squandered due to the coronavirus crisis and conflict in Ukraine and that we have the duty and need to reintegrate into the production system “. For this reason, 100 Lombard SMEs are offered a free evaluation period to identify areas of “competitive improvement and growth”.

Lombard managers specialists in the various industrial sectors were selected on the basis of merit and used to facilitate the start-up of development projects of the companies that have completed the assessment. The project received the support of over 100 managers and 100 assessments assigned, of which 84 already completed out of 100 planned, with 10 projects started out of the 10 eligible for financing.