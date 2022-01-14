SMEs in Draghi, the end of the moratorium is not a clamp for businesses – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, JAN 14 – The decisions being made “in terms of access to credit and liquidity support are not sufficient to guarantee our companies the necessary oxygen”, wrote Confartigianato, Cna and Casartigiani to Prime Minister Mario Draghi, asking that the EU avoids “further rigidities” on credit. “The end of the moratorium and the progressive realignment of the public guarantee system risk transforming the gradual return to normality into a further grip for companies that prevents them from consolidating a possible recovery or, even, from definitively compromising those who failed to still hook it, “they warn.



It is necessary to recalibrate the policies to support the production system to respond to the situation of high uncertainty caused by the resurgence of the pandemic, by the strong growth in energy costs and by the constant difficulty in supplying raw materials, underline the confederations of crafts and small businesses in the letter sent today to the President of the Council inviting him – they explain – to raise awareness among European institutions to avoid the introduction of further rigidities in banking regulations that make access to credit even more selective and complicated for businesses, especially smaller ones. (HANDLE).

