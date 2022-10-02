Smile debuts at the top of the box office

It is known that horror movies are one of the favorites of audiences after superhero movies, and whether they are good or bad movies, most manage to position themselves at least a couple of days at the box office. The truth is that the public is also usually demanding that a film really provokes fear in them, and if a production does not meet that expectation, it will hardly be able to stand out.

In recent times, the horror genre has hung a bit on the already recognized franchises, as it means a safe debut in terms of its collection as Halloween did – 92% at the time, and as Scream proved this year – 78%, like The Orphan: The Origin – 63%. Original proposals, on the other hand, must pay more attention to their publicity to catch the attention of their potential audience.

The particular case of Smile – 82%, by Parker Finn, took great care in the way in which he promoted his film, because in addition to the film trailers, days before the premiere, some actors appeared at soccer games where they were caught on camera with a creepy smile. This was the opening weekend of Smileand at least in the United States it has had a better response than expected.

According to what is reported Variety, the film starring Sosie Bacon began its career in the neighboring country with a total gross of USD$22 million, an impeccable start considering that its budget was USD$17 million, and if a film exceeds its budget during the weekend opening is already considered a success. For now, the calculations of advertising expenses have yet to be done, but it still turns out to be a great income.

It is evident that this is the ideal time to launch and watch horror movies with Halloween so close. But also nicknamed titles are preparing for their release, as is the case with Halloween: The Final Night, and while the film starring Jamie Lee Curtis prepares for its release, Smile You must build on your success. In addition, we must remember that this will mean the closure of the franchise of Halloweenone of the most powerful of the season.

The remarkable success of Smile It is also significant for Paramount, because, despite the fact that the month of September was complicated for the film industry, this year has been significant for the company since the premiere of scream 5followed by The Lost City – 82% of Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock and the incredible collection of Top Gun: Maverick – 98%. In addition, this series of successes has also shown that in the era of superheroes you can still stand out in other genres and styles.

Smile revolves around Dr. Rose Cotter (sosie bacon) who loses a patient with psychiatric problems, after which he begins to experience what seem to be hallucinations, but in his search for answers he could come across an origin closer to the supernatural. The cast also includes Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner and Caitlin Stasey.