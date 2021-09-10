“Smile Different Venice Award” to “Freaks Out” and “7 Prisoners” pays homage to Raffaella Carrà and Ezio Bosso

The awards ceremony of the “Smile Different Venice Award”, the only recognition of social criticism within the 78th Venice International Film Festival and in the small group of official collateral awards of the same.

Besides Diego Righini And Paola Tassone – respectively President and Artistic Director of the Award -, the Director of the Film Festival was present at the event Alberto Barbera, the President of the Biennale Roberto Cicutto and the director Sergio Iapino. Godmother of the ceremony, the actress, singer and presenter Arianna, which has always been close to the themes of solidarity and social commitment, which are the soul and purpose of the “Sorriso Diverso Venezia Award”.

Alongside the awards for the best Italian and foreign films, Righini and Tassone have dedicated a Lifetime Achievement Award to Raffaella Carrà. To withdraw it, the companion of a life Sergio Iapino. This special award is dedicated to Carrà’s rich film career, perhaps less known than her television and musical successes, but which has contributed substantially to making the national Raffaella a style icon celebrated all over the world and capable of enchanting entire generations (including Pedro Almodóvar, who pays homage to her in Madres paralelas, film in competition in this edition of the Festival). The recently deceased Bolognese artist has in fact strung together numerous participations in works destined for the big screen, embellishing important films alongside the biggest names in Italian cinema, from Mastroianni to Tognazzi, from Monicelli to Blasetti, and passing with ease from the light roles of comedy to those with the greatest social impact. “I am particularly happy with this recognition – said Iapino at the time of delivery –, because everyone knows about Raffaella’s musical and television career, but few know of her talent as an actress. At the cinema, as on television, Raffaella managed to get straight to people’s hearts, because people knew that she always spoke from the heart“.

There were nominations for the “Sorriso Diverso Venezia Award” eighteen films chosen in agreement with the Venice Film Festival. There Jury of critics was chaired by Catello Masullo It’s composed by Paola Dei, Franco Mariotti, Rossella Pozza, Armando Lostaglio And Marcello Zeppi. Among the works in competition were films It was the hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino, Freaks Out by Gabriele Mainetti, L’évenément by Audrey Diwan, The caja by Lorenzo Vigas, Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon by Ana Lily Amirpour e The lost Daughter by Maggie Gyllenhaal; among the works out of competition, however, there were films Ezio Bosso. The remaining things by Giorgio Verdelli e Life of Crime 1984-2020 by Jon Alpert; among the films in the Horizons category, selected À plein temps by Eric Gravel, Amira by Mohamed Diab, 107 Mothers (Cenzorka) by Peter Kerekes, El gran movimiento by Kiro Russo, True Things by Harry Wootliff e Vera andrron detin (Vera dreams of the sea) by Kaltrina Krasniqi; finally, from the Extra Horizons category, they were in contention 7 prisoners by Alexandre Moratto, Costa Brava by Mounia Akl, The girl flew by Wilma Labate e The Blind Man Who Did Not Want To See Titanic (Sokea mies, joka and the halunnut nähdä Titanicia) by Teemu Nikki.

Well, below are the three verdicts, with the relative official motivations of the Jury.

Best Italian Film Award a Freaks Out by Gabriele Mainetti

«Able to intelligently renew cinematography by breaking away from traditional schemes, Mainetti hybridizes different genres, confirming his own directorial talent and crossing Tim Burton to picaresque comedy, Fellini to Steven Spielberg, Rossellini to Quentin Tarantino. Accompanied by Nicola Guaglianone and in love with his strange characters, especially the female ones, as he himself declared, in the midst of a rain of golden lights he tells about Nazism through souls in dialogue with time. Heroes, victims, martyrs, warriors and perhaps something more; magical and bizarre creatures, different from the ordinary but capable of reinventing the present among fragments of memory and admirable acrobatics, giving us the most unexpected life lesson. A celebration of diversity that goes beyond and above tolerance and acceptance. Because diversity makes us love it ».

Best Foreign Film Award a 7 Prisoners by Alexandre Moratto

“A film that aims (noble and to be supported) to bring the chilling phenomenon of human trafficking destined for slavery to the knowledge of the world public, a phenomenon that still occurs today, in the third millennium, and throughout the world. It is hard to believe that what we see on the big screen corresponds to what really happens, every day around us. The film analyzes with extraordinary precision and verisimilitude the mechanisms that cause, with monstrous normality, the transformation of the “prisoner” into a “jailer”, the techniques of “divide et impera”, and the cogency of “mors tua vita mea” in struggle for survival. A powerful, convincing, urgent and necessary film ».

Enit Award – National Tourism Agency to Ezio Bosso. The remaining things by Giorgio Verdelli

«An absolute masterpiece equal to the director’s previous films. A work that captures the essence of the artist and the man Ezio Bosso, his wit, his unattainable and contagious irony, the rare and precious ability to involve vast and heterogeneous audiences with the enthusiasm and unconditional love for the music. But also his greatness as a speaker, as in the speech given in the European Parliament, words that give chills. The protagonist’s self-narration alternates with the repertoire and interviews with the people who have been closest to him. Ezio Bosso. The remaining things it offers a harmony and an overall balance that only Verdelli’s genius and competence could achieve. An unspeakable and continuous emotion in the 104-minute duration of the feature film. An extraordinary, unreachable, essential, unmissable film ».

“I don’t think that cinema and art as a whole have the task of educating – said the director Mainetti just got the award for Freaks Out -. However, an author, by designing characters and trying to paint them in their depth, it is inevitable and essential that he keep within himself a clear distinction between what can be considered good and what can be considered unhealthy, bad. In my cinema, the theme of diversity is central. Diversity is uniqueness: in respecting it, we realize our uniqueness. There is a lot to learn from different people, they are immediately confronted with pain and this makes them grow enormously. Our task is precisely that of recognizing our diversity in their diversity, living in inclusion and never in exclusion. It is the exclusion, perpetrated in its most rigid and deviant forms, that has generated the most horrendous historical periods“.

“Sorriso Diverso Venezia Award” is promoted byUniversity Search Jobs (who also signs the International Short Film Festival “Black Silk Tulips”) and created in collaboration with Dream On and sponsorship of Cinzia Diddi Florence, luxury brand created by the stylist and writer Cinzia Diddi.