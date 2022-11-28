‘SMILE’: You can now see the short film on which the film was based





Slowly SMILEthe Parker Finn-directed film, has become the biggest horror hit of the year, grossing $215 million worldwide after costing just $17 million.

Not everyone knows that SMILE is based on the short film Laura Hasn’t Slept directed by Finn himself and which a few years ago won the jury prize in the short film section of the SXSW Festival.

Paramount Pictures has decided to make public this eleven-minute short film that you can see below while we wait for SMILE is released on Blu-Ray (it can already be reserved on Amazon where the short will come as an extra.

SMILE tells how after witnessing a strange and traumatic incident with a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) begins to experience terrifying events that she cannot explain.

As an overwhelming fear begins to affect every aspect of her life, Rose will be forced to confront her troubled past in order to survive and escape her terrifying new reality.

Will “SMILE” have a sequel?

There is still no official confirmation from Paramount Pictures that smile will have a sequel. However, it is only a matter of time before it is confirmed and we do not rule out the possibility that this film gave rise to a whole universe.

In this way, Paramount Pictures would have two of the most profitable horror franchises of this 21st century in its possession: this one and A peaceful placeof which a spin-off is already underway as a prequel and of which there will also be a new film with Emily Blunt as the protagonist in the future.


















