smiles and complicity in Miami

They were enough two weeks of silence, without rumors and sightings, to bring out some questions: between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez was a flash in the pan, or the two simply need to a bit of privacy? The answer came from the those directly concerned, which – fourteen days after the romantic weekend in Montana – they were paparazzi together in a villa in Miami.

“They don’t really have never stopped feeling, remained in touch even when they were Distant“, says a source at People. «Jennifer is excited and curious to see how it will go, recently she also went to visit Ben at Los Angeles». On the other hand, for Issues Professional, he is stable in California, while she spends a lot of time in Florida: this time it was the actor who joined the pop star.

Photographers surprised them on the balcony, watching the sunset, smiling and accomplices. Between a cigarette and a selfie, in fact, you are given the exchange rate, avoiding to make yourself immortalize neighbors: then Ben, hat and t-shirt, took back his things and left the house, probably to re-enter LA. “This relationship is making good for both“said an insider, “it has arrived at the right time».

In fact last January, Ben left by phone my colleague Ana De Armas, after spending time all the lockdown together. Jennifer, on the other hand, closed in April the five-year relationship with the former baseball champion Alex Rodriguez, despite the fact that the wedding was already planned. According to the reconstruction of the gossip, it would have been Affleck who contacted J.Lo, at first only «in friendship».

But then the contacts would be made more frequent and the contents of the emails more intense. The Vax Live Concert – which saw them as protagonists – was the occasion to meet again. And to discover that the understanding of twenty years ago, has not vanished.

