Smiles Atalanta, Zappacosta recovering for Juventus

Atalanta recovers Zappacosta for Saturday against Juventus

The ankle of the right winger of Mr. Gian Piero Gasperini’s squad, in fact, has deflated and therefore it seems to be all a bad memory after the KO on Tuesday in the Champions League, although the condition is not at 100%. However, risks will hardly be taken, but in any case everything suggests that Zappacosta will be part of the squad list: if he were to recover fully, the place on the right side would obviously be his, otherwise Maehle would act in that role then Pezzella would find space on the left side.

Also awaited for the complete recoveries of Gosens and Hateboer: however they should also skip this round of the championship, perhaps returning to be enlisted from the 15th day of the championship.