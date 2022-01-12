Smiley: “the laughing face” turns 50, but it is still renewing itself

Previously used, the “smiley face” became a trademark in 1972. But today talking about Smiley is certainly not a simple joke.

It has now effectively entered the common language, especially the written one. So much so that it is not uncommon that even in official communications, like emails, is entered to give a less austere tone to the message that accompanies it (or often precedes it). It is the “smiley“, The”smiley face”That so much fame was gained in the boom years of Internet. And, above all, the most recent one of the social network. But that’s actually a 50-year-old “sir”. However, it continues to renew itself and innovate.

The long history of the Smiley: over 50 years of smiles

The smiley face symbol, typically su yellow background, who smiles has a long history. There first time it became a brand useful for promoting a product is universally placed in the 1963, thanks to Harvey Ball. It was he who used it for the State Mutual Life Assurance, an insurance company of Worcester (Massachusetts). But was not filed, and remained in the public domain. Here he took over Franklin Loufrani, owner of the Smiley brand. Wich was duly filed in court and registered in 1971.

As all cinema enthusiasts know well, this intuition was attributed by the genius Robert Zemeckis to Forrest Gump himself. The character of Tom Hanks, during his over three years of uninterrupted racing for America, he left his face imprinted on a muddy t-shirt. “Smile to life!“, He said to the owner of the garment (“Have a nice day!“In the English version). Episode that follows the first commercial explosion of the Smiley, in the t-shirts of the Murray brothers and Bernard Spain sold in the early 1980s.















What has changed with the internet boom

In 2022 The Smiley Company turns 50. AND Nicolas Loufrani, son of Franklin, explained to ‘Forbes’ how the company exploited the boom of the “smiley face” over the decades. “Only in 1997 we have registered globally also the smiley name and not just the logo, as had happened up until then – he recalled –. Today we have entered what we like to call theera of ‘hypercollaboration’, designed to manage the brand more intelligently and competently“.

And it exploitation of the image that so much joy springs up in the world population is not child’s play. “Every year they come out on the market more than 15 thousand products with the Smiley brand – Loufrani pointed out –. The categories covered I am fourteen, including fashion and accessories, beauty, home decor, publishing, food and beverage. Within our company operates a team of 40 executives and designers, in charge of support our partners in the use of the trademark“.

The Smiley in the present and in the future

But a brand born 50 years ago, and also a symbol of our contemporary society, continues to modernize. One of the systems, illustrated by its owner, is the Smiley movement. “It’s ours nonprofit organization – explained Loufrani –. He has been promoting for some time United Nations sustainability goals and which we intend to grow in many new countries around the world“. And that’s not all, because it’s not long before the unmistakable smiling yellow face find space in the metaverse. “This is the reason why we are still here after 50 years and that pushes me to look to our future with confidence“, Concluded Loufrani.

