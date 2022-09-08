Smiling depression is the most dangerous psychological disorder of all | suicide | prevention | wellness | imp | FAMILY

speaking of depression, The first thing that comes to mind is a sad and dejected person. In these cases, it is easier to help her, because her warning signs are obvious. However, there is another side of the coin that very little is known about it and it is the dreaded ‘smiling depression’.

Although it is not a diagnosis in itself and is not within the mental disorders, It is a well-known term because many people suffer from it, especially after the Covid 19 pandemic.

“It is difficult to diagnose because these people hide their emotions. They feel that showing signs of sadness is weakness. They are always smiling, happy and everything in their life is apparently going well.” says the psychologist Fabiana Paz, from the César Vallejo University.

Although we would like to identify the most common symptoms and help our family member or friend who is going through it, the specialist asserts that when it comes to psychological conditions, it is the patient who must realize it on their own. “Since they are so clever at not showing their true emotions, they alone must take the first step and ask for help”, Peace adds.

SIGNS

However, some warning signs could be 100% perfectionism, frustration when mistakes are made, exaggerated happiness and they constantly repeat that your life has to be perfect and they do whatever it takes to make it happen.

These drives are often confused with motivation and the desire to succeed, but in the case of those who suffer from ‘smiling depression’ show that their behavior is feigned and exaggerated.

“As an environment, we must actively listen to our family and friends. Unfortunately, with the magic of the Internet, no one pays attention to the other anymore.” indicates the specialist.

DID YOU KNOW…

This Saturday September 10 marks the International day for the prevention of suicide. Date that seeks to raise awareness of mental health disorders and give a light of hope.

Remember that you are not alone in this process. Even when the hardest thing is to take the first step and accept the disease, you have people around you who will help you overcome it.

If you’re a family member or friend of someone with depression, respect their space and don’t be intrusive, but make sure you let them know you’ll always be there for them.

