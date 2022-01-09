Smishing scam, beware of this sms signed by the bank: “How many victims”

How does the smishing scam work that has already stolen thousands and thousands of euros from the unfortunate people who have fallen for it. Leverage the good name of a bank.

Smishing scam, is an alarm for some users of Intesa Sanpaolo. The well-known credit institution is pulled in spite of itself without knowing anything about it. After all, such an attractive name is synonymous with guarantee and safety. This must have been thought by the criminals behind this hateful smishing scam.

All this takes place by referring to a text message in which the unaware potential victim is informed of a serious problem in progress. The message is sent after making a purchase with an ATM.

This is a common practice in many banks, which usually send their account holders a notification via text message relating to the outgoing transaction just completed. Or alerts like this are used to keep track of the total amount incurred with your card and all other transactions.

Sometimes there are also phone calls, particularly when we are abroad and make a payment with our credit or debit card. The smishing scam in question takes place precisely to Intesa Sanpaolo account holders and after making a payment.

Smishing scam, how fraud works

The most striking thing is that the scam message comes from the number that the credit institution uses for anti-fraud and security-related communications. In this text message the potential scammer is informed that another device has accessed his bank account.

For verification purposes, a link is then presented on which you are invited to go to to restore the safety parameters. But that’s where the smishing scam happens. You end up on a page that looks the same in everything to that of Intesa Sanpaolo and in which the user is then invited to provide all his sensitive data.

In this way, all that should be kept secret to the evildoers will be communicated. There is no target audience regarding the users affected by this scam. They meet almost one hundred thousand euros unduly stolen adding up all the scams placed.

Cybercriminals try to scam anyone, regardless of age and other parameters. And there are several successful frauds, unfortunately.