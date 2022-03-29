Smith’s slap at Jolie’s incest

Will Smith, awarded at the 2022 Oscars for Best Leading Actor for his performance in “The Williams Method”, attacked comedian Chris Rock for a comment he made about his wife’s alopecia, Jade Pinkett Smith. Moments like this, uncomfortable and that give rise to controversy, have been the protagonists of the Academy gala. From boycotts to alleged incest, The Digital Closure reviews the most iconic.

Last Sunday was held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles the most emblematic event in the film industry: the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards, created in 1929 from the imagination of Gibbons – who created the well-known statuette by making a sketch with a napkin. On this occasion the protagonist of the night was Will Smith. Apart from being awarded the statuette for best Actor by Williams methodstarred in the most viral moment of the gala slap him live to the presenter, the comedian Chris Rockafter he made a Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett’s hair joke.

Smith got up from his seat and, after the comment, hit Chris Rock in the face in front of the entire audience, in full direct. At first, it was thought that it was agreed until the actor returned to his seat and exclaimed: “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”.

The humorist reacted by laughing and commented: “Will Smith just gave me a good“, while the actor continued to shout, enraged, from his seat.

The reason why Smith attacked Rock was the comment that the comedian made about his wife, of which he said that he was looking forward to seeing her in the Ridley Scott movie Lieutenant O’Neil 2alluding to Pinkett’s shaved hair, who was sitting next to Will Smith during the incident. The actress made public ha little ago in social networks his problem of alopeciafor which he had to shave his head to normalize the situation and face this problem with humor: “This alopecia and I are going to be friends… period!”He commented on his Instagram account.

As rumoured, Rock and Pinkett could have been romantically involvedconsequence of the time they spent together during the filming of the films of Madagascar. Jada Pinkett and Will Smith’s marriage has always been characterized by being open, and comedian, married to Malaak Compton-Rock At that time, he filed for divorce and admitted his infidelity.

The drama, always present at the Academy Awards

One of the most controversial moments of the historic gala took place in 1973, when Marlon Brando turned down the statuette he won for his portrayal of Vito Corleone in The Godfather. The actor sent the activist for the rights of Native Americans in his place Sacheen Littlefeatherwith the purpose of express their rejection of the exploitation they suffered in the film and television industry native populance, who, as he explained, were culturally mistreated. It was the same activist who declined the award on behalf of the actor.

Sacheen Littlefeather in her speech during the delivery of the award rejected by Marlon Brando.

Years later, at the 2002 Gala, Angelina Jolie made the public talk about incest when, upon receiving the award for Best Supporting Actress for the film Interrupted innocence, he kissed his brother James Haven. In the speech he gave upon receiving the award, he stated: I’m so in love with my brother right now. She just hugged me and said that she loved me, and I know that she is very happy for me.”

Joliesubsequently, had to justify before the media claiming that kiss was a consequence of “emotional ups and downs” and that both brothers had a very good relationship, being another sign of love.

This kiss has not been the only one that has given rise to debate in the history of the Oscar ceremony. In 2003, Adrian Brody won the long-awaited award for Best Actor for Polansky’s feature film The pianist. When she went on stage to pick him up, he outdid himself with actress Halle Berrywho presented the prize, by kissing him unexpectedly. Years later, the actress confessed that it was an awkward moment for her and that it was not planned.

Adrien Brody kissing Halle Berry.

In 2012, the actor who has given life to characters like The dictator or Borat or Ali G, Sasha Baron Cohenknown for interpreting “black humor” films, joked at the gala about the former Korean leader Kim Jong Ilwho had died just a year earlier. He appeared dressed as a dictator and ironically scattered the alleged “ashes” of the former leader, starring in one of the most tense and politically controversial moments of the event. As a consequence, the actor had to be escorted.

The lack of racial diversity that led to the boycott at the 2016 Oscars

Year 2016 was decisive for the Academy, which made it reinvent yourself and become aware and also, value the rights of the Afro-descendant community in the film industry.

Everything arose thanks to the same protagonist of this 2022 gala, Chris Rockwhat denounced that the Oscars they did not give visibility to the black community Nor did they take into account the roles of racialized actors, since in the 2016 edition, the 20 actors who were nominated were of Caucasian origin.or. “We should call it the White People Choice Awards,” the comedian commented.

Social networks supported the cause, boycotting the ceremony with the hashtag #OscarSoWhitand. The movement was supported internationally by different organizations and celebrities, such as the director Spike Lee or Jada Pinkett Smith.

Due to Pinkett’s support, Rock charged against her also in this edition: “Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I was not invited. That’s not an invitation I’d turn down,” he commented. He further added that it was a shame Will Smith wasn’t nominated that year, “that and getting paid $20 million for wild wild west“.

After this complaint about the lack of contribution of diversity in its awards, in which they fought for the recognition of the work of people of African descent in the world of cinema, the Academy Awards paved the way for the black community in the next editionwhich had a totally renewed image change.

In 2017, the movie ‘Moonlight’ It was the most awarded of the gala, managing to give more visibility to people of color, since the cast was made up entirely of them. Directed by Barry Jenkinsof African-American origin, the film tells the story of a black boy who grows up in a marginal neighborhood in the United States, having to deal with the problems of an addicted and violent mother, and rediscovering his homosexuality with the years.

The award to moonlithowever, also offered one of the most recent controversies in the history of the gala, since the actors in charge of awarding the statuette for Best Film, Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty, were confused with the previous category (which Emma Stone won for La La Land) and brought up the team from the Damien Chazelle movie, when the winner was Jenkins’s.

Mahershala Ali.

However, the clear winner of the night was Moonlight. In addition to winning the award for Best Film, Mahershala Ali was awarded Best Supporting Actor, becoming the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar. Viola Davisalso of African descent, was awarded Best Supporting Actress that same year.