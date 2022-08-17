“Smoking as punishment”: the simple prescription of a Brazilian doctor that helps to quit smoking

Andre Biernath

BBC News Brazil

15 August 2022

image source, Getty Images Caption, Conventional smoking cessation treatment is based on a drug called varenicline.

You want to quit smoking? You don’t have to give up this habit overnight. However, every time you light a cigarette, do it standing up, in a secluded place, with no one around, and smoke facing a plain wall.

This is one of the main guidelines given by the cardiologist Jacqueline Scholz smokers who come to the consultation and want to quit smoking.

The specialist is a professor at the University of São Paulo (USP) School of Medicine and directs the Tobacco Addiction Treatment Program of the Instituto do Coração (InCor), also in São Paulo, one of the main and most successful smoker support outpatient clinics in Brazil.

Scholz relates that the idea of ​​creating the technique, called “smoking as punishment“, was born in 2015, during a conversation with a patient.

“He looked me in the face and said, ‘Doctor, you made me spend money on medicine and said I would lose the pleasure of smoking, but that didn’t happen,'” she recalls.

“That’s when the idea came to me: I got up from my chair, looked to the side and said, ‘I want to see you enjoy smoking standing uplooking only at a wall'”.

The simple recipe was the subject of a scientific article published last year, which the specialist wrote in partnership with colleagues from USP and the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp), as well as a representative from the Department of Preventive Cardiology at the University Hospital of Oslo, in Norway.

The study compared a group of patients who underwent a standard treatment to stop smoking (medicines and advice in the office) and another group who, in addition to conventional therapies, were also told to smoke as a punishment.

The results show that, 12 months after the start of follow-up, 34% of the participants of the first group (standard treatment) had completely stopped smoking.

Among those who at the beginning of the process adopted the extra intervention (punishment smoking), this number was 65%, which is equivalent to an increase of 31 percentage points in the success rate.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Tobacco leaves contain nicotine, a substance that promotes addiction

why does this work technique? And how can it complement other therapeutic resources already available, such as medication and counselling, to help people who want to quit smoking?

appease the pleasure

Scholz points out that conventional smoking cessation treatment is based on a drug called varenicline.

Generally speaking, this drug binds to nicotine receptors located in brain cells. With this, it manages to reduce that sensation of withdrawal that the person feels when they stop smoking.

Nicotine, it should be remembered, is one of the main substances found in the tobacco. It is related to sensations of pleasure and well-being, but causes a very strong dependence. This is why cigarettes are so difficult to give up.

The tobacco leaves They contain nicotine, a substance that promotes addiction.

By binding to such nicotine receptors in the brain, varenicline also reduces sense of reward that cigarettes provide. The result is that the pleasure of smoking diminishes or eventually disappears.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Smoking cessation treatment includes medical follow-up and counseling sessions.

In patients who do not respond as well to varenicline, other pharmaceutical resourcessuch as antidepressants and nicotine patches.

Along with medications, smoking cessation treatment includes medical follow-up, counseling sessions and basic guidelines on when and how to quit smoking.

Limitations and opportunities

Although this line of established treatments works for a part of the patients, others who want to leave their addiction do not respond well.

Even with all the changes in the brain receptors and behaviorscigarettes continue to be an important source of pleasure for them.

“We know that the pleasure of smoking has an association with hedonic memoriesand there are no drugs that work on these aspects,” says Scholz.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The pleasure of smoking has an association with satisfactory memories.

“For them, the cigarette represents the repetition of a pleasant experience, even if the nicotine receptors are blocked,” he adds.

In other words, smoking continues to be linked to a host of other good things in life of that individual, such as a break from work, talking with friends, having coffee, or moments before or after meals.

And that is precisely where the idea of ​​punishing smoking comes in: by consuming the cigarette standing up, with no one around and looking at a wall, the person loses all the pleasurable stimuli associated with tobacco.

Along with medication and monitoring, this practice can further reduce pleasures related to smoking.

Promising results

To evaluate the technique of smoking as punishment, Scholz assembled a team of health professionals and analyzed data from patients who had been through the clinic between 2011 and 2018.

The first group, made up of 324 smokers, received a standard treatment that, in addition to medication, included the strategy of defining a quit date. complete abandonment of the habit.

The second, which included 281 patients, was taking varenicline and the other drugs, but they were not instructed to stop taking them cold turkey: they could smoke all they wantedas long as they respected those basic rules of technique: standing, isolated, looking at a wall.

After three months, 45% of the participants in group 1 had quit smoking, compared to 75% in group 2.

Almost one year after the start of follow-up, this rate was 34% and 65%, respectively.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Punishment smoking helps reduce the number of cigarettes a person consumes per day.

Another study by the group, which has not yet been published, also showed that the technique would help reduce the number of cigarettes a person smokes per day.

Although these investigations show that the technique is promisingto prove its effectiveness it is still necessary to subject it to more rigorous research, such as randomized and controlled trials.

“When I talk about smoking as punishmenta lot of patients stop and think, ‘Wow, doesn’t that make sense?'” Scholz reports.

“In a way, we give autonomy to the patient and we do not determine that they are prohibited from smoking, which can almost represent a death sentence for some,” he believes.

Finally, the doctor points out that many people do not even know that smoking is a chronic disease and have a scientifically validated treatment protocol.

“Many think that quitting smoking alone requires willpowerand it’s not like that,” he explains.

“Of course motivation is important, but we have other resources.”

“And the person does not need to wait for the cigarette to cause a health problem to seek help,” concludes the cardiologist.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that tobacco causes more than 8 million deaths each year.

The use of this substance contributes to the development of more than 15 different types of cancerin addition to being related to myocardial infarction, cerebrovascular accidents, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), tuberculosis, respiratory infections, stomach and intestinal ulcers, sexual impotence, infertility and cataracts.