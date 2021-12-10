Smoking ban on young people in New Zealand, is it possible in Italy? What the expert says

The decision of the New Zeland to forbid the purchase of cigarettes to minors under the age of 14, according to Flaminio Mormile, pulmonologist of the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, could also be a useful strategy in Italy. «The ban – he explains to the Messenger – is absolutely justified. In Italy, young smokers are about 20-25 percent. It is a serious and worrying fact ».

Do you think that a measure similar to that of New Zealand would be desirable in Italy?

“Of course. Under the age of 14, the ban is absolutely justified and should be applied. Remember that cigarette smoking is certainly more harmful to children than to adults, because children have a developing lung, and therefore the negative consequences can be felt for longer. The long-term cancer risk also increases ».

Do you often have patients with smoking problems?

“Yup. The damages of smoking in young people are acute, especially there is a higher incidence of bronchitis, rhinitis, ear infections, snoring, sinusitis, and even pneumonia. Then there are the long-term effects, in the sense that smoking increases the long-term frequency of chronic obstructive bronchopathy, neoplasia, heart disease and vascular disease, with the risk of heart attack, aneurysm, stenosis of the arteries that carry the blood in the legs etc “.

But does the harm depend on the number of cigarettes you smoke per day?

«It is May if you smoke more but there is no safe mild consumption. For example: smoking a cigarette even just once a day is equivalent to standing in front of the exhaust pipe of a car. It is a concentrated pollution and therefore harmful even in small quantities. Then of course there is the genetic predisposition to damage, which of course is not known to the patient ».

If you quit smoking, how long does it take to ‘clean up’ the lungs?

“The risk reduction differs according to the negative effects. Let’s not forget that no smoker is healthy. Carbon monoxide is a toxic substance that can also cause fatal poisoning; in the case of the smoker the intoxication is not fatal but causes damage. Typically, the smoker who quits smoking as early as 24 hours has an almost complete elimination of carbon monoxide from the blood. In the case of functional damage, improvement can occur after months. The increase in expectoration is linked to the fact that the bronchi defend themselves from the toxic action of smoke by painting themselves with mucus, that is, the glands that produce mucus produce more of it. This leads to an enlargement of these glands, and if one smokes for too many years, this increase can become irreversible. Other more serious damages are the inflammatory reactions of the bronchi which constrict them, creating difficulties in the passage of air ».

Even if you stop, is there always a risk for the pollution of the cities?

“Even within a polluted city, smokers have a much higher incidence of disease than non-smokers. The difference between smokers and smokers is not perfectly visible in both low-polluted and highly polluted environments. It is estimated that pollution in Italy can kill 4,000 people a year, cigarette smoking kills about 80,000 ”.

Better to stop as soon as possible.

“Certain. Again, respiratory function can improve over the course of months, while some damage is irreversible if it is already advanced. Not all smokers have marked damage, but many smokers subtly develop this bronchial obstruction over decades. Then it takes many years to halve the excess cancer risk that smokers have. In short, a smoker can return to a non-smoker’s risk of cancer only after decades. On the other hand, cardiovascular mortality decreases much more rapidly, because in part it is also due to an increase in blood coagulability ».

In addition to the bans, what could be done?

“Another equally effective way is to greatly increase the price of cigarettes. And then it is necessary to ensure that the bans are truly effective, for example by making the vending machines accessible with some control that avoids circumventing the ban on the sale of cigarettes to minors “

In short, do you think that the ban is urgent?

“In Italy we have very high percentages for young smokers, even around 20-25 percent, which is a serious and worrying fact. We can’t rest assured “