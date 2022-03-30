Smoking, the ISS launches a web platform to help quit – Health

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 29 – It’s called “smettodifumare” and it’s the new web platform developed by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (Iss) to help people who have decided to say goodbye to cigarettes. It contains information and concrete support services, as well as a series of useful strategies to win the battle against smoking. “Many studies show that without support only 4% of attempts to quit smoking will be successful”, highlights the ISS.

The platform therefore represents a resource for increasing the chances of success and providing quality information on many aspects, starting with the effects of smoking on health and the risks of exposure to secondhand smoke.

A pdf guide is also available on the platform for those who want to quit smoking. A sort of diary in which you can also write down the reasons why you have decided to give up the habit, in which you can evaluate your level of addiction and also keep track of the money you can save by saying goodbye to the package.

The platform also offers help to prevent or cope with a relapse. Inside there are, then, the lists of the Anti-Smoking Centers that offer dedicated courses.

For those who wish to speak to an operator, it is also possible to call the Toll-Free Telephone 800 554088, a national service, anonymous and free, active from Monday to Friday from 10:00 to 16:00. (HANDLE).

