SMS and phone call, the most fearful scam ever – Libero Quotidiano





New year but old dangers. There is talk of scams and our current account, eternally in the sights of thieves, scammers, brigands and hackers. The point is that in the last few days the same banking institutions are reporting a new scam attempt.

In detail it is a “smishing” attack, a very dangerous method that aims to completely empty the checking account of those who end up in the network of cybercriminals. In this case, the scam travels by text message, which alerts the target of the scam that a purchase with an ATM or credit card has just been made. In short, a “fake” of the control message activated by many people.





New frontier of scam, in short, very sophisticated and innovative: the point is that at least in appearance the text message comes from the number used by Intesa San Paolo just to send operational codes to their customers.

In the text received by message users are notified of payment made by another user device, subsequently the same user is informed of a scam in progress. And here comes the usual verification link. Link that you should not click: it refers to a web page reconstructed almost to perfection, similar in all respects to that of Intesa SanPaolo. But that’s not all: after clicking on the link, you also receive a phone call from a fake bank operator who tries to definitively convince the user to offer their login credentials to the online account. Credentials that you must never give to anyone and for any reason in the world. Otherwise, the hackers will have all the necessary cards to empty your bank account.



