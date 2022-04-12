SMS categories come to the Google Messages app

Related news

In countries like Spain, the default SMS application is undoubtedly Google Messages. This app is pre-installed on all Android phones that are sold in our country, and even now it is the default app for brands as popular as Xiaomi or Samsung. That is why an update to it, like the one that arrives today, can affect many people.

Categorizing the SMS

In recent weeks we have seen many improvements in this application, and it is that Google is redoubling efforts to try to fight with Apple’s iMessage, which in countries like the United States is almost a monopoly. The latest to start showing up for many users is post categorization.

As of version 20220406_05_RC00, users will have three folders where SMS will be stored, differentiating between personal, work or business and the sum of the two groups. Those will be the three available tabs.

Google’s idea, and it seems that it has succeeded, is to separate the SMS we receive from friends, family and other real people from those we receive from the bank, SMS from double authentication systems, etc.

This feature can be turned on or off via a new parameter within Settings called View Posts by Categories. We can also make the app show us the Personal category every time we open the app.

It will be little used in Spain

We are very afraid that this function is designed for countries, such as the United States, where sending SMS is still the order of the day, and not for countries like Spain where WhatsApp is the default communication application and we only use SMS for connect to our bank accounts and other online services.

This version has not yet reached the Google Play Store as it is a beta version. If you want to try it, you can download it from APKMirror.

It may interest you

Follow the topics that interest you