Sms, watch out for the fake voice message: yet another scam attempt

Beware of phone scam attempts. A message is circulating these days through which the scammers manage to empty the account of the unfortunate person on duty. Here’s what you need to know about it.

The last two years, unfortunately, have been marked by Covid which continues, even today, to have a negative impact on our lives, both from the point of view economic than social. In fact, in order to limit its diffusion, we are asked to pay attention to various precautions, including, for example, social distancing. Well, the latter seems to contribute to an increasingly massive use of various technological tools, such as smartphones and tablets.

Thanks to the latter, on the other hand, we have the possibility of to communicate at any time and from any place with friends, relatives and companies even if geographically distant from us. Starting from sms, passing through e-mails and phone calls, up to social networks and instant messaging applications, on the other hand, we are really spoiled for choice.

Phone scams, beware of the fake voice message: it is a virus

At the same time, unfortunately, the growing interest in new technologies turns out to be fertile ground for the scammers. Taking advantage of the various services available to us, in fact, they try to organize scams, through which to make the unfortunate person fall into the trap. Starting from parcel blocked scam up to the fake shopping vouchers, there are really many deception attempts to which attention must be paid.

Despite the particularly complicated period in which we find ourselves living, due to Covid, in fact, i scammers they do not stop. Indeed, the greater use of the various technological tools allows them to act on several fronts, through various types of scams, aimed at extorting money and sensitive data.

A clear example of this is a new scam attempt that is implemented by sending sms bait. The latter inform the recipient of the message of the presence of a fake voice message to listen to. The text of the message, in fact, reads as follows: “Notification: (1) new voicemail“. Supplied with a link, aimed at pushing the unsuspecting user to click, convinced of the fact that there is really a voice message to listen to.

Too bad that in reality this is not the case. Indeed, the very moment you click on the link you fall into the trap, risking having to deal with serious consequences. Following the click, in fact, a virus to infect their smartphone, with the scammer who, at that point, can act undisturbed on their device. In other cases, however, you end up subscribing, without your knowledge, to subscriptions to unwanted services.

“New voice message” scam, beware: here’s how to defend yourself

A scam, the one just illustrated, which unfortunately risks making many fall into the trap. The number through which the message is sent, in fact, has all the digits clearly visible, thus making the recipient believe that it is simply a number not stored in the phonebook. Believing that it is a real contact, therefore, the recipient of the message can decide to click on the link in question or even call back.

In both cases, you risk seeing your residual credit erode in a short time. Typically, in fact, it is pay numbers, aimed precisely at draining the telephone credit, with the costs of the call that can reach up to 1.5 euros per second. For this reason, in order to avoid having to deal with unpleasant episodes of this kind, it is advisable never to reply to messages deriving from suspicious numbers.

At the same time, you should never click on links sent by unknown contacts, on the contrary block the number in question and delete the message. But not only that, it is also advisable to make a specific report to the police.

READ ALSO >>> ATM, “error on banknotes”: beware of the fraud of the fake official

Also in this context, it may be useful to do a little search the web. In fact, it is possible to find out if there is information about it, such as any negative reports from other users. In the latter case, as already mentioned, it is appropriate to insert the number in question in the black list of your phone, so as to avoid further hassle.