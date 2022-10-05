SNAI confirms that Leandro Norero would be one of those killed in the brawl in the Cotopaxi prison | Security | News

Five hours after the National Comprehensive Care Service for Adults Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offenders (SNAI) reported new incidents in the Cotopaxi prison on Monday afternoon, the deputy director of the institution, Jorge Flores, confirmed that one of the inmates killed by the brawl would be Leandro Norero Tiguaaliases the boss.

“We must report that, unfortunately, there are people deprived of their liberty who have died and people who have been injured. From what we can know, preliminarily, the citizen Leandro Norero would be among the victims”, said the deputy director of the SNAI.

Norero was being held in the Cotopaxi prison for a case of money laundering.

Once special teams from the Police and the Armed Forces controlled the situation in the minimum and medium security pavilions, the deputy director of the SNAI provided details of what happened. He indicated that the incidents began around 1:30 p.m., after the prison census was carried out in the center.

Without specifying the number of fatalities left by the confrontation, Flores said that the identity of the deceased can be obtained and will be made public in the following hours, once Criminalistics proceeds with the necrodactyly and this information is compared with the data collected. during the census.

He added that nine people were injured and taken to the Cotopaxi hospital.

“Preliminary, we have a hypothesis that this refers to the search for power of different organized criminal groups that are inside the social rehabilitation center,” said Flores. (YO)