Snam, the accounts for the first nine months of 2021 and the interim dividend

Snam announced the financial results for the first nine months of 2021, a period that closed with growing revenues and profitability. Debt is also increasing.

Furthermore, management confirmed the level of investments announced in the plan, with particular reference to the core business.

Based on the results for the first nine months and the forecasts for the entire 2021 financial year, Snam’s management proposed the distribution of a interim dividend 2022.

Snam Quarterly – Data for the first nine months of 2021

Snam ended the first nine months of the year with total revenues for € 2.33 billion, an increase of 14.9% compared to the € 2.03 billion obtained in the same period of 2020, due to the growth in regulated revenues and those of the new businesses of the energy transition, with particular reference to ‘energy efficiency.

The gross operating margin it rose by 2.8%, from 1.67 billion to 1.72 billion euro, essentially due to the higher revenues of the core business, due to the positive performance of the regulated business. At the same time, personnel costs increased due to the strengthening of the structure to support new business initiatives and the costs associated with the gradual return to offices.

Snam ended the first nine months of 2021 with a Net income of 938 million euros, an increase of 7.4% compared to the 873 million recorded in the same period of last year, due to higher income from equity investments and lower financial charges.

Snam Quarterly Report – Debt rises at the end of September 2021

At the end of September 2021 thenet debt it had risen to 13.81 billion euros, compared to 12.89 billion at the beginning of the year, mainly following the acquisitions of shareholdings carried out in the period and the payment of the interim dividend 2020.

In the January-September period, Snam’s operating activities generated a cash flow of 1.18 billion euros, while the technical investments amounted to 866 million, an increase of 104 million euros, or 13.6%, compared to the first three quarters of 2020 and refer essentially to the transportation (697 million euros) and natural gas storage (104 million euros) sectors. of Euro).

Snam Quarterly – Some information for the next few months

Although Snam is not currently able to reliably determine the impacts deriving from COVID-19 on the targets of 2021 and subsequent years, based on the information currently available, the company expects a limited impact with respect to the economic and equity results of end of 2021.

Snam Quarterly – There is an interim dividend for 2022

Based on the results for the first nine months and the forecasts for the entire 2021 financial year, Snam’s management proposed the distribution of a interim dividend 2022 (relating to the 2021 financial year) for a amount of € 0.1048 per share.

The coupon will be detached on January 24, 2022 and payment on January 26th.



