Snam: the first hydrogen grid in Italy by 2030. Possible Ipo De Nora in 2022

Over 8 billion euros of investments between now and 2025 to accelerate storage and investments in green projects. But with an eye on an even longer horizon, that of 2030, against which Snam aims to conquer global leadership in green gas infrastructures thanks to 23 billion euros of investment opportunities on three key tracks: energy networks increasingly destined to accommodate renewable gases and hydrogen, energy storage and energy transition projects. These are the main axes of Snam’s 2021-2025 strategic plan presented on Monday 29 November by CEO Marco Alverà to the financial community.

The plan to 2025 on three axes



The business plan to 2025 instead sees total investments of 8.1 billion (+700 million from the previous plan) which will be distributed along three axes. The bulk of the effort (even if a little less than foreseen by the “old” strategy), equal to 5.5 billion, will go, on the one hand, to the modernization of the networks (1300 kilometers of pipeline), also from an H2 perspective ready. But interventions aimed, among other things, at the conversion of the compression stations into dual fuel (gas-electric), as well as the creation of the virtual pipeline for Sardinia (where, Alverà clarified during the press conference, “l ‘objective is to bring the gas in a structural way “).

The effort on storage

Then there is the chapter of storage: 1.2 billion euros on the track (300 million more than the previous plan) which will allow the system to acquire the necessary flexibility, given the high volatility of the markets and to enable itself with respect to the prospect of future hydrogen storage. Taking into account, as the CEO also reiterated in front of journalists, that 99% of Snam’s gas pipelines are now able to transport up to 100% of hydrogen.

Commitment to green business

Finally, the remaining 1.3 billion will be reserved for businesses linked to the energy transition. And on this too, the step compared to the previous plan is even more significant: 600 million more to be shared between biomethane (the aim is to create new plants for an installed capacity of about 120 megawatts between now and 2025, also using the assistance of the Recovery Plan), energy efficiency (here the bar indicates 200 million investments by 2025) and, finally, hydrogen with the financial commitment concentrated above all on mobility, industrial sectors, research and venture capital.

Growth over the plan

In short, a consistent effort that will guarantee the group a significant development over the plan with a Rab, that is to say the magnitude that measures the net invested capital for regulatory purposes, growing by over 2.5% on average per year in 2021- 2025 and over 3.5% in 2025-2030, an Ebitda that will rise by an average 4.5% per year in the period 2022-2025 while net profit will rise by 3 percent.