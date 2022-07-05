The US government has several nutrition programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This provides benefits to low-income families to buy food at certain retail stores.

Like other federal programs, SNAP received a boost last year due to the coronavirus pandemic thanks to the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA). It is because of that, since March 2020, some states have provided recipients with emergency allocations (EAs).

In April 2021, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), which administers the program, changed the policy and authorized a supplemental payment of at least $95 to all households receiving SNAP benefits.

SNAP emergency aid: which states will extend aid and until when

Each month, state SNAP agencies have had the option to issue emergency allocations while a national public health emergency exists, as well as a statewide emergency declaration. The national emergency ends in mid-July, so these are the only states that will continue to hand out the extra $95 until the 15th.

Alabama

Alaska

hawaii

Maine

New Hampshire

New Jersey

North Carolina

Oregon

pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Virginia

Wisconsin

How much money is given in the SNAP program?

SNAP benefits depend on household sizethat is, the number of people who live, buy and prepare meals together, as well as their income and other requirements. These are the maximum amounts established:

1 member: $250

2 members: $459

3 members: $658

4 members: $835

5 members: $992

6 members: $1,190

7 members: $1,316

8 members: $1,504

Additional Member: +$188

For families of four living in Alaska, the maximum is $1,074 for families living in an urban area and $1,667 for those in a rural area. In Hawaii, the maximum is $1,573.