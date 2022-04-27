SNAP program in New York: Which recipients will receive the maximum food aid payment and when

The American Union has various financial aid programs, among which stand out the food stamps Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Although SNAP is a federal program, its coordination is under the command of state governmentswhose main objective is to provide low-income households a coupon to buy food at select stores, through an EBT card.

SNAP Program in New York: When do payments come in?

Families participating in SNAP, including those at the maximum benefit level, they will get one “extra allowance” this month. With this, the The state will receive approximately $232 million in federal funds.

Like every month payments will be sent directly via direct deposit, made to existing EBT cards of all program beneficiaries.

According to what was expressed by the governor of the state of New York, Kathy Hochul, ALL beneficiaries should see the payment on their respective cards no later than next Friday, April 29.

SNAP Stamps in NY: Which Recipients Will Get the Maximum Food Assistance Payment

benefits received they are linked to the number of relatives who depend on them. That is, the size of the household: How many people live and prepare meals with the help of the coupons.

Then, How much money goes to families based on members relying on vouchers: