Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Android 12 and 65W charging to win you over

The realme GT 2 Pro made us fall in love with its analysis, so we highly recommend it now that it drops 100 euros on Amazon.

Few inconveniences we could get out of the realme GT 2 Pro when we reviewed it. The new high-end of the Chinese firm just conquered us, starting with its beautiful and original design and ending with its 65W fast charge. We know that its original price is not the most affordable, but to solve that problem comes Amazon with a discount of 100 euros. In this way, now you can buy the realme GT 2 Pro for only €649.99 in his version of 8GB+128GB.

If you are looking for even more fluency and memory, you can get the model from 12GB+256GB also with 100 euros in discount, that is to say, it stays in the €749.99. We must bear in mind that the realme GT 2 Pro is a terminal that has just gone on sale, so this discount is of special value. On a personal level, I have been able to enjoy this terminal until a few days ago, so I am going to tell you in first person everything you will earn with your purchase.

Buy the impressive realme GT 2 Pro on sale

We must talk at length about the design of this realme GT 2 Pro on sale, as it is exceptional. I had the opportunity to analyze the “Paper Green” modelwith a rough back that imitates paper, It is not only beautiful, but also offers a pleasant touch and repels fingerprints very well and dirt. If you prefer another model, you can also choose between the color “Paper White” or “Steel Black”.

This high-end mobile has a thickness of 8.2 millimeters and a weight of 189 gramswhich means that its large battery is very well integrated and that it is a comfortable model in the hands. In addition, it can boast of having the first rear panel made with a biopolymer with the International Certification of Sustainability and Carbon (ISCC), which makes it more environmentally friendly.

The screen of the realme GT 2 Pro is not far behind, as it is the first AMOLED flat screen with 2K resolution and LTPO technology. In practice, it is a screen of excellent quality in terms of sharpness, fluidity, color reproduction and maximum brightness level. This panel is where the fingerprint readeralso with great performance.

The device has plenty of power thanks to the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which can run any app or game without flinching. It has an integrated 5G modem and the two SIM cards can connect to 5G networks simultaneously, another plus point. Also, it comes with realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 as operating system.

I was also surprised by the good performance of their cameras, especially the 50 MP main lens. This is accompanied by an ultra wide angle of 5 MP and a microscopic sensor of up to 40 increases, all of them make very good photographs. you can also record videos in 8K of good quality.

We end up talking about its autonomy, which reaches the day of use without problems thanks to a large 5,000 mAh battery. What we like the most is that it is compatible with 65W fast charge, with the charger included in the box, so in about half an hour it will be fully charged. Once we try this power, it is difficult to return to mobiles with lower fast charges.

In short, the realme GT 2 Pro is one of the best phones you can buy right now, a beast in every way. Remember that the two versions in which it is available have discount of 100 euros on Amazon. Choose the one you like best and enjoy a great phone for years to come.

