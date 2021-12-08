Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Preview: the heart of 2022 Android smartphones

The flagship product of the Qualcomm range for 2022 presented last week at the Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021 was undoubtedly the new SoC for top-of-the-range Android smartphones. Let’s talk about Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the first product to adopt the new method chosen by Qualcomm to indicate the names of its products.

Like its predecessors, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is a platform that once implemented inside a latest generation smartphone can be composed of a large number of components, reaching up to 50 in the most complex configurations. At the heart of this platform is the triad Kyro CPU, GPU Adrenoeeartificial intelligence engine Hexagon, which is accompanied by all the management logic of the photo and video sector through the I.SP Spectra. Other components make up what is the heart of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 since 5G modem to the Qualcomm Sensing Hub, which manages all the sensors implemented in the smartphone, up to Qualcomm Processor Security responsible for the overall security of the platform.

The component Kyro CPU it is obviously based on a big.LITTLE design, in which the most efficient and least powerful cores are flanked by more powerful cores but which have a higher unit consumption. The Prime core, the more extreme one, is based on Cortex-X2 architecture and operates at a 3GHz cloc rate coupled with a 1MB L2 cache. The 3 Performance cores are clocked at 2.5GHz, are paired with 512Kbytes L2 cache each and adopt Cortex-A710 architecture while the 4 Efficiency cores are clocked at 1.8GHz and adopt Cortex-A510 architecture. Downstream of all the cores we find a shared L3 cache of 6MB of capacity.

For the component Adreno GPU Qualcomm spoke of a new generation of architecture, without, however, going into specific details; in the fourth generation Snapdragon Elite Gaming package, the company indicates the presence of better management with the Vulkan API, Image-Based VRS in combination with Unreal Engine 5 VRS Pro, Frame Motion Engine and support for Volumetric Rendering. The purpose of these features is to increase performance with games and at the same time support more demanding and complex quality settings that allow you to increase the realism of the scenes.

We got to perform some benchmarks in preview on a Qualcomm reference design smartphone equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC: it is a product not intended for marketing, developed by the American company as a platform to show the qualities and functionalities of this new platform. We can hypothesize that the performance of 2022 Android smartphones based on this platform will mirror those reported here but it is good to remember that the values ​​obtained were collected outside our laboratory, without the possibility of having full control over the software and the operating system. as it would happen in a test in the editorial office. In other words, this is intended to be a preview of the potential of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, not a complete performance review.

In the tests we compared the results obtained in the preview from the Qualcomm reference design with 4 smartphones at our disposal in the editorial office:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Exynos 2100)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 (Snapdragon 888)

OnePlus 9 Pro (Snapdragon 888)

ASUS ROG Phone 5 (Snapdragon 888)

The aim is to have a yardstick with the previous generation of Qualcomm architecture, also introducing the Samsung Exynos 2100 which is adopted by the Korean company in the versions of S21 smartphones for sale in the Italian market.

Qualcomm indicates for Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 an increase in average performance of the CPU sector quantified in 20%; the results obtained are in line with this estimate, albeit with the expected differences between the various smartphones being tested, resulting from thermal budgets that differ from manufacturer to manufacturer and specific choices related to the customization of the operating system. Also comes into play artificial intelligence component, for which Qualcomm has indicated much sharper performance increases with the new platform: in some cases, according to the estimates of the San Diego company, it reaches a 4x compared to the previous generation.

Moving on to the next generation Adreno GPU component Qualcomm reports an average performance increase of around 30% in the transition to the new platform, also in this case as for the CPU with a contextual improvement in terms of consumption thanks to 4 nanometer production technology adopted for the construction of this chip. In the results reported we find this performance increase, even to a more significant extent in some of the tests compared to what can be obtained with smartphones based on Snapdragon 888 SoC.

From these first performance measurements, a foregone conclusion emerges: the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform allows you to get a performance boost for both the CPU component and the GPU component compared to the previous generation. The margin varies depending on the application and we tend to imagine that the implementation made by Qualcomm with its own reference design could be the best optimized, in terms of performance, compared to what the various smartphone manufacturing partners can offer. In the short time available to us we have not highlighted an anomalous overheating of the smartphone when exploited with tests at full load but this aspect, which has become critical in modern smartphones, will be carefully analyzed when the first terminals with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 arrive in trade.

For now we just have to wait until early next year, when the new generation of top-of-the-range Android smartphones based on this platform will arrive on the market. More than just the processing power of the GPU and CPU will be interesting analyze what these smartphones will bring as a dowry from the camera side: the triple ISP with 18bit accuracy represents on paper the most interesting novelty of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.