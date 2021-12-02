Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 official: Windows also has its Apple M1

ARM and PC, the front is hot. The transformation of Snapdragon into a brand is not accidental, and it sounds much like the need for Qualcomm to enter a world where the “Intel Inside” label has its weight.

This year at the Snapdragon Summit Qualcomm announced the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, the third generation of ARM personal computer processor and also the first with 5 nanometer architecture.

Qualcomm, a bit like it did with smartphone processors, didn’t release too many details about the new SoC, it just said that it has an 85% more powerful CPU than the previous model and a 60% faster GPU. .

Miguel Nunes, Qualcomm Vice President of Product Management, however, gave us some more details: the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 always uses an 8-core architecture, 4 + 4, but instead of having 4 highly efficient Cortex A55 cores and 4 high-performance A76 cores (8cx Gen 2 was made like this) It adopts only high-performance cores, 4 Cortex X1 cores at 3 GHz and four Cortex A78 cores at 2.4 GHz with 14 MB of shared cache.

Nunes reassures about autonomy: despite the high efficiency cores have been removed, the autonomy of the system remains unchanged but the performance has almost doubled, obviously thanks to the four raw cores.

The comparison is made directly with an x86 processor, we do not know if Intel or AMD: according to Qualcomm with the same performance its new processor consumes 9 watts, the x86 counterpart reaches 22 watts. Going up to 16 watts, the ARM version manages to be 25% faster on the CPU side, an absolute level result.

Compared to the previous generation, the entire neural accelerator has also been revised: performance in the AI ​​field improves three times and now the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 touches 29 TOPS: Apple, on its M1, last year declared 11 Trillion Operations Per Second , but as always it is not easy to compare different platforms.

In the case of Qualcomm, in fact, the calculation is linked to the joint work of CPU, GPU and Hexagon while Apple’s value concerns only the neural accelerators.

This point, that of AI acceleration, deserves some attention: if Apple can in fact tailor macOS to its SoC, exploiting the acceleration given by machine learning models where possible, Windows 11 as it was developed today is still a system that makes very little use of machine learning. There are some apps that use it, but a large part of the system, such as research, does not take advantage of AI for the simple reason that many older processors do not integrate an accelerator.

Qualcomm is working with Microsoft to bring its AI drivers inside Windows, and the first fruits we will see them well especially within Teams, where the camera will exploit the neural engine of the Snapdragon.

The same thing goes for the transcription of the texts and for many other Windows features that will arrive in the coming months, to seal a partnership, the one between Microsoft and Qualcomm, which seems stronger than ever.

Qualcomm has also managed to bring many important partners on board: Office is ARM native, the Adobe suite is starting to be and there are many ARM native apps that are coming to the store.

For those that are not there, always remember, there is the emulator that also manages x64 apps on Windows 11. Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm, recommended following Microsoft’s upcoming Build 2022, developer conference, because there will be great news in ARM on Windows.

The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, compared to the smartphone solution, does not integrate the 5G modem which remains mandatory for manufacturers who want to implement the solution. The choice was made to allow, also with a view to saving, to let you choose which modem to integrate: the SoC can be combined with the brand new X65 at 10 Gbps, with last year’s X55 or with the X62, a mid-range wireless solution with a maximum download speed of 4.2 Gbps. The wireless part intended as Wi-fi and bluetooth is managed by the same FastConnect 6900 module that we also find on the Snapdragon 888 and on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

To make room for the “prime” cores, Qualcomm has reduced the DSP part: the triple 18-bit DSP present on the smartphone version is not needed on a notebook, also because notebook cameras have a much lower resolution. The 8cx Gen 3 Spectra is a scaled down version of that still manages up to 4 cameras but with a maximum of 24 megapixels, It can shoot video in 4K HDR and adjust focus, auto exposure and white balance by computer vision.

The security part tells us how close the collaboration between Qualcomm and Microsoft is on the ARM Snapdragon platform: inside the SoC we find the Pluton security module designed by Microsoft to bring the same levels of security as Azure and Xbox within the PC world. .

What is missing? AV1 decoding is missing and Thunderbolt ports are also missing, it’s all USB Type C. The monitor support manages up to 3 external monitors with 4K resolution, if you add a fourth monitor the resolution must go down to 1080p.

However, we are faced with an extreme case for a notebook that is designed for light use, hardly a computer with Snapdragon will be used in a similar situation.

From what we have been able to see the performance has certainly improved, also thanks to Windows 11: Qualcomm has not let us use the devices too much, still test machines, but we come from the test of a Samsung with Snapdragon 7c (will be published shortly) and it seems to stay on another level of responsiveness and speed of execution.

However, we are at the beginning of a long journey, and the fact that Qualcomm has decided to call it Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 and has not chosen, as it did on the smartphone version, to launch a new Gen 1 is simply because the same company is aware that this SoC is a point of arrival. The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 represents the end of a generation and a stage in this long journey, the first generation of ARM processors for PC.

Starting from 2023 Qualcomm will finally be able to bring on the market the new processors with CPU made by Nuvia, the startup it bought in recent years made by the team of engineers and Apple designers who gave life to SoC A.

Qualcomm is not unbalanced, but makes us understand that we will see the real leap forward next year, with a series of very powerful processors as performance of these which are meant for a more mainstream use. Today the Snapdragon is for lightweight computers dedicated to family use, to work on the move and for students, next year with the new SoC made by the Nuvia team we can also talk about “pro” notebooks with ARM and Windows processor.

It is also evident that this is not Qualcomm’s answer to Apple. The San Diego company is not a competitor of the Mac, on the contrary, it has taken the path of Apple as inspiration to convey the idea that the Snapdragon is today the closest thing there can be to Apple’s M1, but in the Windows environment.

The Snapdragon PCs, we have tried a few in the past months, have good performance and are the perfect notebook for those who want connectivity, portability and autonomy. The new model also adds performance, which was what was missing: if we think of light use, ARM on Windows begins to become an absolutely interesting choice and some decisions by Microsoft also risk pushing users towards this solution.

The opening of Windows 11 to apps for Android, which with a Snapdragon will run natively, could convince many users that perhaps it does not need compatibility with old apps, there are many apps that come from the mobile world that can do the same things, too. better.

The first notebooks with Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 will arrive in 2022 and they will not be the only ones. Qualcomm has in fact also announced the Snapdragon 7c + Gen 3, and if Qualcomm had promised to simplify the names with these two SoCs it has failed miserably. There is a reason why this is called 7c + and the other 8cx: the previous version of this SoC, the Snapdragon 7c, will continue to be sold and will serve to create a new generation of computers with an even more affordable cost. Wanting to compare Qualcomm’s acronyms to those of Intel, the current Snapdragon 7c is the Celeron, the Snapdragon 7c + is the Pentium while the 8cx is the Core.

This processor is also totally new: it is made at 6 nanometers and has the integrated 5G modem. Qualcomm made the classic performance comparison with the previous generation: 60% more speed on the CPU side, 70% more on the GPU side and 6.5 TOPS if we look at the AI ​​part. The CPU, the only element we were able to get details of, is made up of 4 Cortex-A78 cores and 4 Cortex-A55 cores, and on paper it should be even faster than the current 8cx Gen 2 that it uses as a core ad high performance quattro A76.