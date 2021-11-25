Snapdragon “detaches” from Qualcomm and becomes a brand. The names also change: there will be no Snapdragon 898

While the wait for the next top-of-the-range processor becomes more and more pressing – it will be presented next week at the Tech Summit – Qualcomm has communicated in the past few hours some important news regarding the corporate aspect and the management of its brands.

The most important news that has emerged in these hours is that Snapdragon will become an independent brand from Qualcomm, with references to the parent company that will gradually become less and less present.

The change will also be reflected in the colors of the promotional material: Snapdragon will in fact use a series of colors called Midnight, Gunmetal, Nickel, Snapdragon Red and Gold, with the latter being intended only for the top of the range.

Much attention will then be paid to the logo: the iconic “fireball” will gain more and more importance and will be used to give life to new visual resources and other creative executions. The badges will also be completely renewed, favoring a cleaner, more modern and direct look and feel.

Snapdragon could completely change the nomenclature of the chips, giving up the three digits

But on the horizon there could be another important change: according to what has been leaked from some sources, with the next top of the range Snapdragon will kick off a complete change in the nomenclature of its processors.

New processors should be marked with a simpler name, consisting of the series – indicated with a single digit – and the generation number, thus abandoning the classic three-digit suffix.

In particular, the new top of the range should therefore not be called Snapdragon 898 but Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Later models could also adopt this naming scheme, with the stated purpose of simplifying a line-up that has become increasingly intricate.

Finally, a note on the use of the 5G suffix: according to Snapdragon, as 5G support is now ubiquitous on its products, there will no longer be a need to highlight it in the product nomenclature. It is therefore assumed that every future processor launched by Snapdragon supports 5G.