Snapdragon M1: Qualcomm ready to challenge Apple

It is undeniable how Apple with the SoC Silicon M1 has given a hard time not only to the competition but to the entire market, also giving it a considerable shock.

As time passes, the producers who operate on the same land adapt and try to support their proposals. Today Qualcomm has unveiled what will be the roadmap that will lead to the new Snapdragon M1 which will be used on various technological products, including smartphones.

The new and very powerful SoC of the American company will be based on the technology developed by Nuvia. A startup that was acquired by Qualcomm in the first quarter of this year and which, before joining the company, helped Apple in 2020 by refining and optimizing the A-series SoCs and, precisely, the brand new ones of the M series.

If Apple M1 SoCs have been used (for now) to push MacBook and iPad performance to a new level, Snapdragon M1s will also power the Windows laptop and will emphasize their performance including longer battery life.

Obviously the technology that Qualcomm will use is now the established ARM, the GPU will be a new version of Adreno, will have integrated a 5G modem, video controller and a custom camera controller. GPUs will be the subject of study to increase performance even more, as Apple did with its M1.

Qualcomm communicates an unspecified “by 2023” but we are sure that in the meantime it will not stand by and watch. Apple in addition to M1 also launched M1 Pro and M1 Max which gradually turn out to be more and more powerful. We doubt that Qualcomm wants to create an SoC born already old and, with this, to have even-handed clashes between the products, with the same architecture.