Sneak Peek and new Steven Spielberg movie posters

20th Century Studios has released a new Sneak Peek and two new posters of West Side Story, the film by Steven Spielberg based on the legendary musical by Arthur Laurents, Stephen Sondheim And Leonard Bernstein (already brought to the cinema in 1961 by Robert Wise And Jerome Robbins). The film will arrive in Italian cinemas on December 16. HERE the trailer.

The new posters

The cast

In the cast of West Side Story appear Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (Maria), Rita Moreno (Valentina, owner of the shop where she works Tony), David Alvarez (Bernard, brother of Maria), Ariana DeBose (Anita), Josh Andres Rivera (Chino), Mike Faist (Riff), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Agent Schrank) And Brian d’Arcy James (Sergeant Krupke).

The screenplay

The script is the work of the playwright Tony Kushner, Pulitzer Prize for Angels in America, as well as screenwriter of Munich, Lincoln And Barriers. The film is obviously based on the original musical of Arthur Laurents, Stephen Sondheim And Leonard Bernstein, winner of six Tony Awards.

The official synopsis