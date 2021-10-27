Sneak Peek and new Steven Spielberg movie posters

20th Century Studios has released a new Sneak Peek and two new posters of West Side Story, the film by Steven Spielberg based on the legendary musical by Arthur Laurents, Stephen Sondheim And Leonard Bernstein (already brought to the cinema in 1961 by Robert Wise And Jerome Robbins). The film will arrive in Italian cinemas on December 16. HERE the trailer.
The new posters
The cast
In the cast of West Side Story appear Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (Maria), Rita Moreno (Valentina, owner of the shop where she works Tony), David Alvarez (Bernard, brother of Maria), Ariana DeBose (Anita), Josh Andres Rivera (Chino), Mike Faist (Riff), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Agent Schrank) And Brian d’Arcy James (Sergeant Krupke).
The screenplay
The script is the work of the playwright Tony Kushner, Pulitzer Prize for Angels in America, as well as screenwriter of Munich, Lincoln And Barriers. The film is obviously based on the original musical of Arthur Laurents, Stephen Sondheim And Leonard Bernstein, winner of six Tony Awards.
The official synopsis
Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner, West Side Story will arrive in Italy on December 16. The film tells the classic story of fierce rivalries and young loves in New York in 1957. The reinterpretation of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (María), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo ), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d’Arcy James (Agent Krupke) and Rita Moreno (in the role of Valentina, owner of the shop in which Tony works). Moreno, one of only three artists to have won Academy Awards, Emmy, GRAMMY, Tony and Peabody, is also one of the film’s executive producers.