Sneijder: “I was six at a party with Clooney and Megan Fox and the next day … I scored in the Champions League”

There have been many champions with a private life that is not exactly irreproachable in the history of football (and not only). And for so many coaches and managers who have been inflexible, there have been just as many who, understanding when a player can be important for their team, pretended not to see what was happening off the pitch and the training ground. A bit like Dennis Rodman in the Chicago Bulls, who as seen from The Last Dance came straight from crazy nights with Carmen Electra and Madonna and was sent out by Phil Jackson.

PARTY – And also the Inter of the Triplete had their indispensable but … eccentric player. Wesley Sneijder said in his autobiography that already in the days of Real Madrid he learned about the pleasures of life, especially alcohol. But, as he explained to DeTelegraaf, it is not that in Milan he was less prone to distractions. After all, in the city of fashion the possibility of entering a world full of movie stars cannot fail to intrigue. And so, says the Dutchman, he sometimes went too far with crazy nights. “My wife and I once went to a party at an Armani fashion show. There was George Clooney, Megan Fox and some Bollywood stars.”

GOAL – So far nothing strange, except that in theory not even 24 hours later Sneijder had a commitment: a Champions League match, of which the Nerazzurri were holders. No problem, because obviously the fun triggers the right switches in the attacking midfielder. "We went home at six in the morning and the next day I scored a goal and made an assist against Werder Bremen in the Champions League. And once I realized that it was possible to do things like that, I was no longer afraid to do them. again!". Were it not that that Inter was shipwrecked, between the aftermath of the Treble and problems with Benitez, we could also agree with the Dutch: the excesses off the pitch do not seem to have influenced too much …