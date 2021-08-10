Sneijder’s wild party with Clooney and Megan Fox

Details of Wesley Sneijder’s “vida loca” continue to emerge. The latest anecdote told by the Dutch midfielder at De Telegraaf concerns a wild party with George Clooney and Megan Fox at the time of Inter.

The unregulated life of Wesley Sneijder, not only in Madrid, but also in Milan at the time of Inter. The latest adventure told by the Dutch midfielder concerns a wild party until dawn in the company of George Clooney, Megan Fox, George Armani and various Bolliwood actors. All regular, if it were not that the next day Sneijder would have had to take the field with the Nerazzurri formation in Champions League, for a major challenge against the Werder Bremen. No problem. In the face of the party with Clooney and Megan Fox, Sneijder not only took the field, but also scored a goal and provided an assist in a match that ended 4-0 in favor of the Nerazzurri.

Sneijder and the party with Clooney and Megan Fox

After wesley Sneijder lifted the lid on his “rock and roll” lifestyle at the time of Real Madrid in his autobiography, the Dutchman also talked about the wild parties in which he took part in the days when he wore the shirt of theInter. One in particular. There was in fact an occasion, during his time in the Nerazzurri, when a wild evening he helped improve his performance on the pitch. “Once my wife and I did a party in a show by Armani – told the former midfielder to De Telegraaf. “There were George Clooney, Megan Fox and some Bollywood stars. We came home at six in the morning and the next day I scored a goal and made an assist against Werder Bremen in the Champions League“. The match ended 4–0, with Eto’o’s hat-trick and goal by Sneijder. And then they say that in Hangover you can’t do anything…