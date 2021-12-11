Sniper Elite 5 announced for PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, Xbox One and PC – Nerd4.life

Rebellion announced with a trailer Sniper Elite 5, new chapter in the third-person shooter series focused on sniping. The game will be available in the course of 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, Xbox One and PC. It will also be part of the Xbox and PC Game Pass catalog at launch.

The first official video, which you can admire in the player above, offers us a taste of the Sniper Elite 5 gamplay, a mix of stealth action, precision long-range shots and, if necessary, even tight shootings. Set in 1944 France, we will play the role of the American sharpshooter Karl Fairburne, which will join the French Resistance to thwart Operation Kraken, a secret Nazi project that aims to end World War II before the intervention of US forces in Europe.

With this new chapter Rebellion has opted to create environments inspired by the real world and promises live and immersive environments thanks to the technique of photogrammetry. The scenarios will offer a great freedom of approach to players, who will be able to take advantage of ziplines, climbing walls and other elements of the game environments.

For what concern multiplayer, it will be possible to invade (or be invaded) another player’s campaign as a German sniper. There is also a Co-op mode in which you can invite another player to your game to get help.