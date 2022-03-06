“Sniper” is defeated by José Ramírez

Puerto Rican José “Sniper” Pedraza succumbed last night to José Carlos Ramírez in a fight for the Intercontinental belt of the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and, in addition, the right to appear as a challenger to the crown of the World Boxing Council (WBC). , super light version.

Ramírez scored the unanimous decision win, voting 116-112 on all three scorecards in the Top Rank bout in Fresno, California.

The result represents a setback for “Sniper” in his aspirations to be in a position to opt for a new world title.

“My hat is off to him and his entire team,” Ramirez said of Pedraza after the fight. “José Pedraza is an intelligent, experienced fighter. He was going to find a way to survive and press the fight. It was a great fight.”

Ramírez (27-1, 17 KO) had just suffered his first setback in boxing for rent. He relinquished the WBO and WBC belts when he lost to Josh Taylor in a unification bout.

For his part, Pedraza (now with a record of 29-4, 14 KOs) was looking to improve his position in the rankings in order to appear as a challenger to what could be his third division title. He was already a monarch at 130 and 135 pounds.