Snoop Dogg and his son launch Fortnite publishing label, Death Row Games

legendary rapper Snoop Dogg is expanding the iconic Death Row Records label it acquired in 2022 into the world of game publishing. As reported by Afrotech, Snoop Dogg and his son Cordell Broadus have already launched death row games.

Afrotech reports that it “will serve as a home for minority creators and artists to develop and publish games on fortnite through its Unreal Editor.”

The unreal editor for fortnite was released in early 2023 and is essentially a more accessible and simplified version of Unreal Engine 5. Allows budding developers to develop custom work and easily publish them to an audience, accessed through the fortnite client himself.

Anyone can develop and publish work using Unreal Editor for Fortnite, but GamesHub The assumption here is that the Death Row Games imprint will be used as a promotional tool to elevate the work of artists released under its umbrella, potentially gaining priority visibility within the game’s browser.

“We have been involved in gaming for the last five or six years,” Broadus told Afrotech. “That’s why we’ve always had the mentality of building it on our own.”

Broadus was most recently the creative director of a money-making cryptocurrency game called Dogo Dashand Snoop Dogg has lent his likeness to several high-profile video games in the past, including obligations (several times) and Tekken. He also made appearances in Def Jam: Fight for New York, True Crime: Streets of Los Angeles, EA Sports To get mad and nhlas well as his own game, Dogg’s Way.

According to Broadus, the imperative behind the label is to create a “home for diverse creators in the gaming ecosystem and be part of the narrative.”

“I keep saying ‘show representation of the culture in these sectors,’ rather than us just being the talent. “We wanted to make sure we were part of the decision being made and, more importantly, tell these stories of diverse creators and focus on creatives from underserved communities.”