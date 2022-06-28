Snoop Dogg confesses that he is a fan of “Nosotros los Guapos”

Snoop Dogg as well as Drake Bell They have shown on numerous occasions that they really like the Mexican culture. The rapper has collaborated with regional Mexican bands such as the popular Banda MS and even participated in a tribute to Vicente Fernandez, also known as “El Charro de Huentitán”, who passed away on December 12, 2021.

This time he has confessed one more fact. He has a lot of fun with the comedy series “Nosotros los Guapos” starring Adrián Uribe and Ariel Miramontes in their characters of “Vitor” and “Albertano”. He shared a video on his social networks enjoying the Mexican production.

On his Instagram he published the clip where in addition to watching the series with emotion, he is trying to narrate what happens in the original episode of Televisa. The singer can be heard letting out numerous laughs as he watches the characters’ quips.

Of course, it went viral and gained thousands of likes and comments from people who were excited by this unexpected taste of the rapper. For Snoop Dogg fans who don’t know the iconic characters, fans explained that they are very influential in the television culture of our country.

The video reached the eyes of the actors. Adrián Uribe shared the video in his stories of Instagram with the text “Look who likes Us the Handsome”accompanied by emojis of laughter and surprise.

Snoop Dogg has been influenced by Mexican culture all his life, he was born in California and was in fact a classmate of Jenni Rivera. He continued his musical career until he became a big fan of regional music.

Watch the video of Snoop Dogg watching “Nosotros los Guapos”