Snoop Dogg DJ, the Spice Girls reunited… the unique marriage of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

They plan to do it big. Saturday evening, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz will seal their love with their loved ones, in a magnificent building in Palm Beach, Miami. The long-awaited event will bring together many celebrities: some arrived on Friday evening, all dapper, to attend the wedding dinner. Eva Longoria was photographed with Serena Williams. Chef Gordon Ramsey and Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband Marc Anthony were also spotted. The latter came accompanied by his girlfriend, Madu Nicola.

For their son’s wedding, David and Victoria Beckham also invited Gigi Hadid, Rocco Ritchie, Sofia and Nicole Richie, but also Madame’s former acolytes: Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown and Geri Halliwell, the Spice Girls quartet .

“The dancefloor is going to be on fire”

All the guests will be able to dance to the rhythm of Snoop Dogg since the 50-year-old rapper will be present to sing and officiate as a DJ. “David has been my mate for over ten years now and I am close to his family. Brooklyn’s wedding is going to be a big event and my gift to him and his future wife will be to come and perform on the big day. Nothing is going to start the party better after the dance of the bride and groom than a set of Snoop… The dancefloor is going to be on fire”, he declared to the “Mirror”.

The groom’s little brother, Romeo Beckham, who was also spotted sunbathing on the family yacht, appeared in his girlfriend, Mia Regan’s Instagram story. The duo is ready for the start of the festivities: pink suit for the soccer player and yellow dress for the young model. Victoria Beckham has published a slideshow of the whole little family. “A very exciting weekend awaits us!! Big hugs from Miami. We love you Brooklyn and Nicola”, can we read.