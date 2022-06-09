Snoop Dogg: How much do you pay the person who rolls your marijuana? – People – Culture

In the world of Snoop Dogg there is a special position for whoever rolls his joints. The official title given by the rapper is ‘PBR’, that is to say “Professional blunt roller” or professional marijuana joint roller.

The singer commented on Twitter that he raised his salary “due to inflation” that currently exists in the United States. He did it after the Uber Facts account remembered the particular profession.

Before this increase, according to the Los Angeles Times, the ‘PBR’ earned between 40 thousand and 50 thousand dollars a year -a little more than 191 million Colombian pesos-.

As the rapper commented in an interview on Howard Stern’s ‘SiriusXM’ in 2019, the hiring occurred because the man did the job very well. “If you’re great at something I need, I’ll hire you,” he said.

In addition, friends of Snoop who have witnessed the work of his ‘PBR’ comment that, indeed, he is very good at what he does and has a knack for “knowing who wants a joint” and give it to him at the right time.

However, the benefits of this position do not end there. Apparently, the ‘Gin and Juice’ singer goes with him almost everywhere, so his life now consists of accompanying the artist on his world tours and trips outside of work.

In addition to this, Snoop commented that if he has any kind of benefit or gift, this extends to his ‘PBR’: “Everything they give me for free, they also give him. If I get free clothes, he gets too.”

So far, the identity of the man or the amount of money he has currently started earning from the increase due to inflation has not been revealed, but many people on social media are sending his resume to the rapper in case he need new hires.

