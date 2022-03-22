Snoop Dogg is coming to Call of Duty Warzone as a playable character; date and first details

Snoop Dogg partners with Activision to appear in the multiple current installments of the Call of Duty franchise. The rapper will begin this promotional wave on April 1 as part of the third season of Call of Duty: Mobile. Later in the month he will do the same in Warzone and Vanguard.

Snoop Dogg in Call of Duty: all dates and content

The date that everyone will point to will be his arrival at Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard. In both games he will do it as part of an exclusive operator package for his figure. Mark on the calendar: April 18 at 18:00 (CEST).

From the publisher they advance what we can expect from the package. If we buy it we will receive 10 items, including 3 weapons from the Vanguard arsenal. Your operator will have a record of experience with up to 20 levels of rewards. You’ll receive bonuses to experience, three alternate costumes, and other cosmetics simply for playing as Snoop Dogg.

“The DO double G is back in Call of Duty and now it’s in the damn game,” Dogg begins on the game’s official website. “Excited to be able to work with the Call of Duty team to be able to bring some features for you to enjoy. It’s amazing… you can all play as me and receive these cool items that have Snoop engraved on them.”

Of course, buying that pack does not entitle you to receive it in Call of Duty: Mobile as well, and vice versa. In the case of the mobile title, the April 1st as part of the giveaways.

It is not the only collaboration that Warzone and Vanguard have received in recent months. Last February we saw a special Shingeki no Kyojin package, known in our country as Attack on the Titans. Get to know its contents in full at this link.

Source: Call of Duty Blog