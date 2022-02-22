Snoop Dogg pays emotional tribute to Vicente Fernández in full concert

Snoop Dogg is one of the most famous exponents of the urban genre of recent times, the rapper has a long history for which he enjoys great fame and popularity. As it is well known, Snoop Dogg eHe is a lover of regional Mexican and he himself has said it out loud, since he has been enjoying listening to this music for a long time.

The love for Mexican music Snoop Dogg has been channeled in a very good way, because the interpreter of ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’ has collaborated with figures from the Mexican regional scene, such as The MS Band and Lupillo Rivera.

Instagram

Keep Reading: Joan Sebastian’s family denies conflict with the Aguilar dynasty

Snoop Dogg pays tribute to the famous Charro de Huentitán

During a presentation, Snoop Dogg interrupted his act to play the famous song “The king”one of the great successes of Vicente Fernandez the crowd cheered euphorically as the rapper handed out red and white roses to the crowd.

@what_is_the_gossip #snoopdogg #vicentefernandez #homenaje #chisme ♬ original sound – House Of The Famous 2 Season

This emotional act confirmed the great love and affection that Snoop Dogg feels towards Mexican regional music and its performers, since there have been few celebrities who venture into other genres that so openly express their admiration for Mexican regional music.