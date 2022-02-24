Snoop Dogg pays tribute to Vicente Fernández in concert with Banda MS

Midtime Editorial

Los Angeles California / 23.02.2022 17:12:00





Quality recognizes quality regardless of the musical genre and the most “Mexican” rapper of all in the United States performed tremendously tribute to our Chente. Yes, we are talking about Snoop Dogg and his tribute to Vicente Fernández during a concert by the MS Bandin which the famous African-American artist was the guest star.

The Banda MS performed in Los AngelesCalifornia, punctually in the Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) before some 20,000 fans who sang along to all his tunes, but the big surprise was given by Snoop Dogg going on stage for the song what a curserecorded in collaboration by the group and the exponent of hip hop.

When people were overflowing with happiness, something came along that made them even more excited because Snoop took the microphone to announce that he had prepared a tribute “to an idol”, which turned out to be Vicente Fernándezwho died last December after spending months in the hospital as a result of a fall inside his ranch in Guadalajara.

“What I’m going to do is show some affection for one of our heroes, one of the greatest… You know who I’m talking about” said the Californian so that immediately after the song of The king in Chente’s voice and he will give roses to some of those present, which was shared in a viral video on TikTok.

Among the comments that Internet users allowed to see on social networks were: “The Mexican is born where he wants”, “Snoop Dogg is more Mexican than others” or “Hats off to you Snoop Dogg for acknowledging us with this detail.”

Snoop Dogg at Super Bowl LVI

Last Sunday, February 13, Snoop Dogg appeared at the NFL Super Bowl LVI halftime show between Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, won by the Angelenos with a score of 23-20.

In the show he was accompanied by Dr. Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige; Snoop and Dre opened and closed the performance at SoFi Stadium to a standing ovation from 70,000 fans.

