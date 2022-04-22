Snoop Dogg takes $250,000 per feature!

It’s not that expensive after all.

A verse of the Doggfather, it deserves and above all, it pays… Snoop Dogg has indeed revealed in the “Full Send Podcast” that one of his verses as a guest on a song was trading around 250,000 $! And it is only for 16 measures, the price increases if the artist also wants it to appear in the clip of the corresponding title.

“That’s the price for 16 bars. When it’s time to shoot the video, I’m asking for another $250,000. And for that, you only have an hour so it’s all about not wasting time Start filming quickly!“

However, this price has apparently not put off anyone until now since the dog from Long Beach has more than 1000 feats to his credit and has worked with almost everyone, from Kid Rock to Kendrick Lamar passing by Mariah Carey and Jason Derulo. And it’s not over since he confirmed that his next feat will be with the South Korean boy band BTS.

While this figure seems very high, many other artists have said that they charge for feats with six-digit numbers. Jay-Z also seems totally unaffordable, Nicki Minaj would ask for $500,000 while a verse from YoungBoy Never Broke Again would cost $300,000. Last year, DaBaby bragged about charging $300,000 for an appearance and last month Lil Durk announced $350,000 to secure his appearance. So a $250,000 Snoop might not really be that expensive.