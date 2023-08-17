Snoring or Sleep Apnea? Differences and How to Notice

Is It Snoring or Is It Sleep Apnea? don’t get confused Photo: Getty Images

Snoring have symptoms of sleep apnea obstructive type (OSA); However, not everyone does fall asleep have this syndromeaccording to the specific organization cigna health, At Unotv.com we explain what are Difference between one event and another.

Difference Between Snoring and Sleep Apnea

He fall asleep And this sleep apnea It has a significant social, family and personal impact, according to Dr. Alex Ferre, specialist in sleep medicine from Barcelona. He also points out that they are phenomena with differences, but sometimes they occur in the same person. these are their main Difference,

General Details

sleep apnea A potentially serious sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and then starts again. Mayo Clinic states that there is Yearas well as central sleep apnea and Treatment-Emergent Central Sleep Apnea,

“If you snore loudly and still feel tired after a full night’s sleep, you may have sleep apnea.” Mayo Clinic

in the matter of Snoring, is a crackling or rattling sound that is produced when air passes through the loose tissues of the throat and causes them to vibrate during breathing. Almost everyone snores from time to time, but for some it can be a problem. chronic problem, Sometimes it can also indicate a serious illness, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Reason

Snoring may be due to oral anatomy and of paranasal sinuses, alcohol use, allergies, colds and weight. Throat tissue can relax enough to partially block the airway and cause it to vibrate.

syndrome of obstructive sleep apnea This occurs when the muscles at the back of the throat become relaxed. When the muscles relax, the airways narrow or close when you breathe. Because of this, you do not get enough air, which can reduce the level of oxygen in your blood.

symptoms

Snoring is one of the many symptoms of sleep apnea, both events are symptoms Personal and independent, including:

symptoms of sleep apnea symptoms of snoring – Loud snoring.

– Episodes in which breathing stops while sleeping

-gasping while sleeping

– Waking up with dry mouth

, morning headache

– insomnia

, excessive daytime sleepiness (hypersomnia)

Difficulty paying attention while awake

– irritability – Obstruction of breathing was observed during sleep

, excessive daytime sleepiness

– difficult to concentrate

, morning headache

Sore throat upon waking

– restless sleep

– gasping or suffocating at night

– high blood pressure

– Chest pain at night *Common symptoms between sleep apnea and snoring are given in bold.

risk

sleep apnea And this Snoring They are also fundamentally different in terms of risk factors, according to Mayo Clinic from Minnesota.

sleep apnea risk factors snoring risk factors – being overweight

– Bull neck

– narrow airways

– being a man

– advanced age

-family background

– consumption of alcohol or tranquilizers

– smoke

– nasal congestion

– Diseases (diabetes, high blood pressure, polycystic ovary and lung conditions) – being a man

– being overweight

– narrow airways

– drink alcohol

– having nasal problems

having a family history of snoring

, obstructive sleep apnea

complications

habitual snoring They can be more than just a nuisance and their complications are not serious. the opposite of what happens obstructive sleep apneaAccording to Mayo Clinic.

Complications of sleep apnea Complications of Snoring – Tiredness throughout the day

– arterial hypertension

– heart problems

– diabetes type 2

– metabolic syndrome

Complications from drugs

Complications in surgery

– Liver problem

– Sleep Deprived Couples – daytime sleepiness

frequent frustration or anger

– difficult to concentrate

– high blood pressure risk

– Risk of heart diseases

– risk of stroke

Children prone to aggression or learning problems

There is a risk of car accident due to sleep.

How to identify whether it is normal snoring or sleep apnea?

those people fall asleep and no sleep apnea DreamThe Snoring are stable and do not disrupt Dream, “You don’t stop breathing and the oxygen level in the blood doesn’t change,” say experts. cigna health,

In sleep apneaHow loudly a person snores and how often they snore often varies. Snoring Sleep is disturbed, sometimes there is a change in breathing and the oxygen level in the blood drops.