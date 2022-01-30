Snow and frost overwhelm the USA. Storm over Germany, bad weather alert in Italy too

Snow and frost give no respite to United States. The storm that has been hitting the northeastern part of the country for days continued into the early hours of Sunday, burying the region under a thick blanket of snow, along with gusts of wind that can reach 120 km / h. Last night Boston it was covered in nearly 60cm of snow, equaling the 2003 record, while the entire region is nearly paralyzed, with transport chaos, power outages and freezing temperatures.

The blizzard is a “cyclone bomb», A storm characterized by the explosive power of rapid drops in atmospheric pressure, confirmed the National Weather Service (Nws) which recorded gusts of wind from 80 to 120 km / h.

TO New York Snow plows and salt machines struggled to clear the streets, while Central Park was wrapped in 20 centimeters of snow as were the signs in Times Square. In Brooklyn’s trendy Cobble Hill neighborhood, sidewalks have been covered in at least 12 inches of snow and many businesses have closed their doors.

Europe, alert for storm Malik

After hitting the Scandinavia and the United Kingdom, causing the deaths of at least two people, the Malik storm has touched the north of Germany. The storm, which in the country is called Nadia, hit the city of Hamburg in the night from Saturday to Sunday. Part of the Sankt Pauli district is underwater. Several vehicles were destroyed by the floods, but no injuries are reported at the moment.

According to the Tagesschau newspaper, the highest water level was reached around midnight: 2.84 meters. The emergency services carried out hundreds of interventions, for uprooted trees and tiles torn from the roofs, while the railway traffic was interrupted. Nello Schleswig-Holstein, the storm hit the region hard Lübeck. Police recorded 350 operations yesterday morning alone.

One dead and two wounded in Germany

The provisional toll in Germany is one dead and two injured. The victim is a 58-year-old man who was killed by the fall of an election poster due to the strong wind while he was walking down the street with his partner in Beelitz, near Berlin. TO Bremen instead a tree fell on a passerby, seriously injuring him, according to the fire brigade.

Finally in the region of Mecklenburg-Pomerania (north-east), a motorcycle driver was seriously injured when he hit a fallen tree on the road. Long-distance rail traffic was partially interrupted last night in several northern and eastern regions of the country, in particular between Hamburg, Berlin and Bremen, and was interrupted on Sunday, in particular due to the fall of trees or branches on the tracks.

Italy, bad weather since Monday

The descent of a recess from Northern Europe towards our Peninsula will determine, tomorrow, a marked reinforcement of the ventilation from the northern quadrants on most of Italy, in particular on the north-western Alpine sectors and the major islands. Based on available forecasts, the Department of Civil Protection in agreement with the regions involved, which are responsible for activating the civil protection systems in the territories concerned, it issued a warning of adverse weather conditions. The weather phenomena, impacting on the various areas of the country, could determine hydrogeological and hydraulic criticalities which are reported, in a national summary, in the national criticality and alert bulletin which can be consulted on the Department’s website (www.protezionecivile.gov.it).

The warning foresees from the early hours of tomorrow, Monday 31 January, winds from strong to stormy, with gusts up to strong storms, from the northern quadrants, on Valle D’Aosta, Piedmont and Lombardy in extension, from late afternoon, to Emilia -Romagna, especially Apennine sectors. From early afternoon tomorrow, moreover, strong to stormy winds are expected, with gusts up to strong storms, north-west on Sardinia and west on Sicily in extension, from the evening, to Calabria, especially central-southern sectors. Heavy storms along the exposed coasts.