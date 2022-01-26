snow and ice tests continue

Maserati Grecale it’s a C-segment SUV which will be unveiled in spring 2022. While waiting to admire it in all its stylistic and technical originality, pre-production tests have not yet finished for the trident SUV.

Maserati Grecale was immortalized during a series of tests in Sweden.

The goal is to put a strain on not only the tractionrear or integral, but also make the necessary adjustments to the attitude in order to reduce phenomena of oversteer And understeer in the various driving modes available.

Maserati Grecale: it is a sporty SUV





Not only dynamic tests but also aimed at emulating extreme situations that can put a strain on on-board comfort, with an external temperature down to -30 ° C in Lapland the efficiency of the air conditioning system is tested.

By setting the different drive modes, the testers of the Trident brand also tested the effectiveness of traction in the presence of various types and cuts of tires, tests that thus simulate the road behavior of the various equipment and accessories available.

The compact SUV made in Italy will offer maximum control even in extreme situations, in the presence of low-grip bottoms.

The goal is only one: to offer that priceless feeling of full command of the vehicle that Maserati models have always offered in curves and straights.

Maserati Grecale: the countdown begins





On February 8 it will be the turn of the new one Alfa Romeo Tonale reveal itself, a few weeks later, to the Maserati SUV, a model that will almost certainly borrow the 2-liter turbo petrol currently mounted on Ghibli Hybrid and Levante Hybrid, a 330 horsepower four-cylinder with 48 Volt light hybrid power.

Probably also given the red livery of the new official photos released by the parent company, there will also be a version Trophyin that case a V6 of just over 400 horsepower could debut, which would place it a step below the mighty Levante Trophy from 580 horses.

Four-wheel drive And ZF double clutch automatic transmission will contribute to the success of the new one Grecale.