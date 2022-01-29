Snow and ice, the cyclone-bomb that brings five US states to their knees – Corriere.it

from Ferruccio Pinotti

Hundreds of thousands of lightless residents, two dead. Mississippi was also affected, where such phenomena had never occurred before. And experts coined the term “bombogenesis”

A severe storm hit the east coast of the United States, leaving approx 100,000 residents without electricity in five Stat



the and causing the death of at least two people. They report it on Washington Post and numerous other publications. Although the storm loosened its grip, more than 25 million people living in the central Appalachian region remained on alert due to snow and wind, with further snowfall expected in New Hampshire and Maine. Snow and ice also hit southern areas unaccustomed to such inclement weather, including northern Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia, as well as the Carolinas, where the heaviest snowfalls occurred.

3,000 flights canceled, 8,000 delayed Experts coined the curious name of «bombogenesis “or a process according to which the colder air mixing with warmer sea air generates a sudden change in atmospheric pressure which in turn generates a cyclone-bomb. Under these conditions, the National Weather Service (NWS) of Boston is needed avoid travel. Freezing conditions have also hampered travel, with approximately 3,000 flights in, in or out of the United States canceled last Sunday and more than 8,000 flights delayed, according to FlightAware data.

12,000 in the dark in New York State The most dramatic situations occurred in South and North Carolina, Virginia, Georgia and Marylan

d, to which was added, the State of New York with more than twelve thousand people left in the dark. A state of emergency has been declared in twenty-five counties of North Carolina. Some areas in the south of the US have recorded over 30cm of snow, including East Flats in North Carolina. Although no snow has accumulated, light snowflakes have been recorded as far as Dallas, Texas. AND

d it was in North Carolina that two people were killed in a car accident.

The military intervened in over 600 road accidents.