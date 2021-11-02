World

Snow in Graubünden, A13 closed and reopened – RSI Swiss radio and television

The first flakes that fell in Grisons on Monday created some inconveniences on the roads. In the early afternoon, long queues formed on the A13 due to the snow-covered road surface, so the motorway was closed shortly before 5pm between Thusis-Sud and San Bernardino in both directions, only to reopen around 6.15pm.

Around 16.00 the Maloja pass road was closed between Silvaplana and Casaccia in both directions due to some accidents due to the snowy road surface.

Some queues have also been reported between Andeer and the San Bernardino tunnel in both directions.

