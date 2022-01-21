SNOW MOUNTAINS and RECORD ACCUMULATIONS, the FROST hits EUROPE HARD. And it doesn’t END HERE. HERE ARE THE RISKS for ITALY

There turning point of winter has really arrived. In fact one mass of very cold air downhill from Greenland, it heads towards the Southern Europe, hitting hard in its passage, with heavy snow, frost and disruption to circulation. The isotherms in fact, at high altitude, they also reach i -16 ° C / -17 ° C to 850hpa and extremely low values ​​also a 500hpa, where temperatures of about -43 ° C. It is clear that with this icy mass of air, whatever place is hit, it turns out to be overwhelmed by blizzards and lots of ice.

Particularly affected will be nations such as Russia, Belarus, Lithuania, Estonia, Romania, Moldova, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Greece, Turkey and Georgia, where there will be very heavy inconveniences, with snowfall and accumulations which could exceed even i 50cm in the plain. This is the case of the Turkey, where already in the previous days, heavy snowfalls affected the south-eastern area of ​​the country, really contributing critical situation, with people stuck on the roads due to snowfall, finding themselves faced with situations really on the edge which now will be added to those arriving.

But it doesn’t stop there, because in the next days, but also throughout the third decade of January, these areas will continue to be hit by an icy wave that will probably enter the history of some countries, such as the Turkey, where the estimates of snow accumulations expected on the ground already speak for more 1 meter high!

For real therefore the meteorological situation is heavy that appears on the part eastern and southeastern Europe. What’s more, the cold air of Greenland will also be supported by the arrival of even colder air from Siberia, the dreaded BURIAN!

The icy wind it will hit really hard these areas already particularly hit by the previous snowfalls, making the situation even more critical. We will surely hear about it in the coming days, with pictures, news and more. The cold air will even manage to go even further a South, in unusual places, probably causing snow too in northern Egypt and northeastern Libya!

And in ITALY?

There very cold phase expected only a few days ago from the mathematical models, with the latest elaborations, it seems to have come about very small (but only in part because the latest updates are tracing the hand, a few hours after the event. The isotherms however, they will be very cold with values ​​at 850 hPa between -8 and -10. We do not exclude therefore a greater interest of our country, because in meteorology nothing is taken for granted regardless. It exists in fact still the possibility that the retrogression from Russia can again get closer to Italy (as the models are hypothesizing in these hours =, perhaps not as proposed by the mathematicians only a few days ago, but with a however more active involvement than what is now expected. We will follow the evolution of this third decade of the month of January, because the hypothesis of a cold wave for our country only slightly postponed is not excluded.

THE PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED TEMPERATURES at 850hpa from the GFS model and those EXPECTED NOW instead

