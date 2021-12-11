Snow or ice, motorcycles and scooters must be left stationary: rules and fines

The ministerial pronouncements leave no way out: in adverse weather conditions, people do not travel on two wheels. Not even with M + S tires

Between two and four wheels, snow and ice make the difference. In fact, if cars can circulate, as long as they fit specific tires (whether they are winter or all season), motorcycles and scooters cannot circulate for any reason. It is a peaceful fact and a thing dictated by common sense, but also the circulars of the then Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport are very clear on this point: mopeds and motorcycles, for no reason and with no technical precautions (from chains to thermal socks) , they can circulate in road conditions of snow or ice, or when there is a snowfall in progress.

m + s – Some persist (wrongly) to believe that motorbikes and scooters can circulate freely as long as they are equipped with M + S tires, or the acronym for “mud and snow”. It is true that the same abbreviation is affixed to the winter tires of cars, but on motorcycles this term is misleading and has a completely different meaning. In fact, for two wheels, the marking indicates the tires most suitable for specialized use on the road and off-road, but nothing more.

Fines – What happens to those who break the rules? As prescribed by the highway code, “anyone who fails to comply with the suspension or prohibition of traffic is subject to the administrative sanction of the payment of a sum from € 85 to € 338”.

