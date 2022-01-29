Snow storm from New York to Boston, haywire flights – World

A violent snowstorm hit the northeastern coast of the United States, sending transportation haywire. While 75 million Americans are on high alert for the ‘cyclone bomb’ of snow, cold and strong winds, at least 6,000 flights have been canceled, many Washington DC-Boston trains are at a standstill and roads difficult to navigate. Thousands of people are without electricity and the state of emergency has started in several states, including New York. In the bleached Big Apple, up to 13 centimeters of snow are recorded, and another 5-10 centimeters are expected. The emergency vehicles have been in operation for hours trying to clean the streets. Huge quantities of salt are scattered on the sidewalks and not only to try to avoid the formation of ice due to the collapse of temperatures, which dropped to minus 8 degrees Celsius even if the perceived temperature is -17. The subway moves in fits and starts: there are severe delays and several stations have been closed because they have non-underground sections and therefore would be exposed to strong winds. “It’s a good day to be indoors,” New York Mayor Eric Adams warned. He also invited Governor Kathy Hochul to stay off the streets. The situation in two of the New York airports is particularly difficult: 76% of scheduled flights at John Fitzgerald Kennedy Airport have been canceled, a percentage that rises to 90% at LaGuardia Airport. The heaviest snowfalls are expected in Boston, which could experience the largest storm in its history with up to 60 centimeters of snow. The Mayor of the city of Massachusetts, Michelle Wu, declared the snow emergency and opened public shelters and shelters 24 hours a day with the aim of offering help to those in need and in particular to the homeless. In Massachusetts at least 100,000 people are already without electricity but the number, authorities have warned, is set to increase as the hours go by. There is also alarm in the state of Rhode Island, where Governor Dan McKnee has warned of deteriorating weather conditions and what could be the largest snowfall in the state in a single day. The White House is monitoring the storm and is in contact with the governors of the 10 affected states to respond quickly to any needs. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, the American civil defense, is obviously on alert and ready to intervene.