Snow storm in Denmark, customers and staff forced to spend a night at Ikea

Six customers and 25 Ikea employees were forced to spend the night inside the Aalborg store in Denmark due to a snowstorm that blocked the streets. There was no lack of moments of fun between cinnamon sweets in the shop and naps on the sofas of the Swedish giant.

Wanting to mention the most famous film saga set in a museum, however, it could be called “one night at Ikea” the one that customers and staff of the Swedish furniture giant spent in the small town of Aalborg. Due to a snowstorm that hit a large part of the Denmark in fact, six customers and 25 workers were stuck inside the Ikea store in the city in the north of the country where they had to spend the whole night as the roads were impassable. Fortunately, to make everything more comfortable there were beds and sofas of the Swedish company where several employees have also been filmed, as can also be seen in a video of the broadcaster Dr. Gran.

In the images you can see the Ikea employees while they rest in the beds or on the sofas intent on singing songs. While someone, as reported by the local press, has also indulged in some hot chocolate accompanied by cinnamon sweets to make the night’s rest happier. “We slept in the furniture display areas on the first floor, where we have beds, mattresses and sofa beds,” store manager Peter Elmose told tabloid Ekstra Bladet. “People – he underlined – were able to choose the bed they have always wanted”. The snow storm that hit Denmark, including the capital Copenhagen, caused quite a few problems given the centimeters of snow that fell on Wednesday starting from traffic as many cars were stuck on the road, up to power cuts or numerous problems along the railway lines. The airport in Aalborg also had to leave its planes on the ground waiting for the weather conditions to improve to restart all flights, forcing about 300 people to spend the night in the Danish airport.